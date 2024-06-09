Is Winning the French Open Written in the ‘Stars’? Iga Swiatek Has Her Parents to Thank for New Rafael Nadal, Bjorn Borg Comparisons

After defeating Jasmine Paolini in straight sets in the French Open 2024 final, Iga Swiatek was on Cloud 9. This was her 5th Grand Slam title win, and incredibly enough, 4 of them have come at the French Open. Her prowess in the only clay-court Grand Slam puts her in the same category as Rafael Nadal, Bjorn Borg, and Justine Henin when it comes to being amongst the youngest players to have won a Grand Slam they went on to win multiple times. Interestingly, Swiatek also has another similarity with them.

X user Bastien Fachan tweeted that it is incredible that Iga Swiatek, Rafael Nadal, Justine Henin, and Bjorn Borg are all Geminis by their zodiac sun sign as per western astrology. Interestingly, all these players were also born around the time the French Open is held every year.

Bastien Fachan wrote, “Rafael Nadal, Bjorn Borg, Iga Swiatek, and Justine Henin are now the youngest four players ever to win four Roland-Garros titles… Their common denominator? They’re all GEMINIS – all born during Roland-Garros!” He concluded with, “Astrology is real.”

Fachan also shared a picture showing the date of birth of each of those players. They are all close enough to each other.

Iga Swiatek was born on May 31, 2001 to Dorota Swiatek and Tomasz Swiatek. Her father, Tomasz has a huge role to play in her success as he had to struggle a lot to fund Iga’s dreams of becoming a professional tennis player from a country like Poland, many years ago. But it seems as if Iga Swiatek was destined to become a multiple-time Grand Slam champion, that too at the French Open apart from the hard work she has put into her game.

Swiatek joined the likes of the 1986-born Rafael Nadal, who celebrates his birthday each other 3 days after Iga Swiatek, i.e. on June 3.

But the one player whose birthday is closer to Iga Swiatek is Justin Henin, who was born a day later, on June 1 back in 1982. Another Gemini who tasted a lot of success on Parisian clay is the man who is the original ‘King of Clay’ in men’s singles tennis, Bjorn Borg of Sweden.

Borg was born on June 6, 1956. Each player took to the clay court like a duck to water.

Swiatek was only 19 when she won her first French Open in 2020. She defeated Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-1 in the final to register her first-ever Grand Slam win.

Interestingly, Nadal too was 19 when he won his first Roland Garros in 2005, beating Mariano Puerta 6-7 (6-8), 6-3, 6-1, 7-5 in the final.

Swedish legend Bjorn Borg was the youngest of the lot at 18 to win his first French Open. He beat Manuel Orantes 2-6, 6-7 (4-7), 6-0, 6-1, 6-1 in the final of the 1974 edition.

Justine Henin, on the other hand, was the oldest out of this group, as she was 21 when she won the French Open for the first time in 2003. She beat Kim Clijsters 6-0, 6-4 in the final.

All of them won 4 French Open titles before they turned 24. If these connections weren’t enough, Novak Djokovic is also a Gemini. Born on May 22, 1987, Djokovic has been a 3-time champion at Roland Garros even though he took many years to win his first title there, i.e at the age of 29.

Is there any similar connection to Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev – the 2024 French Open finalists?

French Open 2024 men’s final has both Taurus players

Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev aren’t Geminis. So there will be a non-Gemini champion at the French Open men’s singles event for the first time since Stan Wawrinka won it in 2015. Wawrinka was born on March 28, 1985, which makes him an Aries as per the zodiac sign cycle.

The only other French Open champion in the last 20 years is the great Roger Federer, who won it in 2009 but is a Leo since he was born on August 8, 1981.

However, both Alcaraz and Zverev are remarkably Taurus people by zodiac. The Spaniard was born on May 5, 2003 so he recently turned 21. On the other hand, the German was born on April 20, 1997.

So a Taurean is surely set to win the French Open 2024 in the men’s category. With Nadal and Djokovic aging, this could be a new era in men’s tennis with two Gemini legends perhaps unlikely to ever win at Roland Garros before they retire.