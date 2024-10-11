Rafael Nadal’s First Day After Retirement Announcement Coincides With Record Win at French Open

Oct 11, 2020; Paris, France; Rafael Nadal (ESP) poses with the trophy after his match against Novak Djokovic (SRB) on day 15 at Stade Roland Garros. Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Nadal shocked the tennis community on Thursday by announcing his decision to retire after next month’s Davis Cup. Even though many saw it coming, it still left his supporters in tears. In a rare coincidence, the day after his retirement announcement marks the anniversary of his iconic Roland Garros victory in 2020.

On October 11, 2020, Rafa defeated one of his major rivals, Novak Djokovic, to win his record 13th title at the French Open. He dominated the match from start to finish and won it in straight sets, making it one of his most significant victories in Paris.

The French Open was moved to October because of the COVID pandemic that year, which put a halt to all global events. As a result, the tournament took place almost five months after it was originally scheduled. Despite the delay, one thing that did not change was Rafa emerging victorious.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion’s dominance was so great that he did not let the Serbian star win a single game in the first set. While Djokovic did improve on this record, it was largely in vain. After winning two games in the second set, he gave a close fight in the third. However, Rafa was eventually able to win the final 6-0, 6-2, 7-5.

With this triumph, Rafa won his 20th Grand Slam crown and equaled Roger Federer’s then record for the most number of Grand Slam titles.

“For two-sets and a-half set I played great. I can’t say another thing. It’s impossible to have this score against him without playing great. I played a very good final. I played at my highest level when I needed to play at my highest level, so [it’s] something that I am very proud of,” said Nadal.

Four years after the emphatic victory, the Spanish legend released a video on his Instagram account, announcing his decision to quit tennis after next month’s Davis Cup.

The news undoubtedly moved his fans to tears all around the world. The legacy he has left, marked by his countless achievements, will be hard for anyone to overlook in the near future.