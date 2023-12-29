"Netflix Are You Not Aware...": Fans Call Out Streaming Giant Over Break Point Featuring Former US Open Runner-Up Alexander Zverev

Sep 6, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Alexander Zverev of Germany stands on court between points against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain (not pictured) on day ten of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Netflix has released the trailer for the second season of Break Point. Break Point is a series dedicated to tennis and shows the behind-the scenes of players’ lives. The first season was released in early 2023 and gained a lot of attention from fans. Now, Netflix’s recent announcement has put the OTT giant under pressure as it has received huge flak on social media from the tennis community, and it is got to do with Alexander Zverev.

Alexander Zverev is known all over the world as one of the most promising young talents in the sport. However, the German star has been involved in legal issues against his two former partners as he has been accused of physical abuse by both of them. The cases are still being fought in court and fans are shocked to see a reputed OTT player like Netflix feature the German in their series.

Netflix released the trailer online and stunned tennis fans since many believe he should be sidelined until his legal issues are resolved. Others feel that trying to show Zverev in a positive light is unnecessary and rather ‘sickening’.

Recently, Zverev had been fined €450,000 ($478,000) by a Berlin court after being accused of physical abuse against his former partner. However, the German player denied the allegations and lodged a complaint against the penalty imposed on him.

Alexander Zverev still fights physical assault accusations

Alexander Zverev’s former girlfriend, Olga Sharypova has accused the German of physical assault. In her interviews, Sharypova talked about various incidents when Zverev allegedly abused her in 2019. The couple used to tour together as Zverev competed in various competitions all over the world. However, they have since broken up and his ex-girlfriend spoke after that. Sharypova complained that Zverev physically and emotionally abused her in hotel rooms during their time together.

Zverev’s denial of accusations means he remains legally innocent for at least now. The case could now go to a public hearing if both parties do not settle. The German is scheduled to next play in the United Cup in Australia for Team Germany. It remains to be seen whether his personal life would have any repurcussions on his form or will a decision by the ATP be taken against him in the 2024 season.