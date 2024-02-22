Netflix Slam 2024: Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz To Get Richer After Coming Up With Unexpected Masterstroke Besides Appearance Fees

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will further increment their payday from the Netflix Slam 2024 by training with fans. Guests at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Las Vegas, have the opportunity to share the court with the Spaniards for a steep fee. The duo are already set to take home bumper paychecks, and this will just add more riches.

Nadal and Alcaraz will face off on Sunday, March 3, in the Michelob ULTRA Arena at the luxurious Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Las Vegas.

They will also offer private tennis sessions on the sidelines of the exhibition event. A solitary personal clinic with either will cost a whopping $150,000. Further details about what the one-on-one sessions will entail have not been made public. Guests can also be part of a group session with either of the pair. While it is slightly cheaper, it will still cost $50,000 per person to play with the superstars. These clinics are open for everyone and not necessarily only for fans who have come to watch the Netflix Slam. Patrons of the casino and other tourists can also book sessions.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, all private sessions with Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are already sold out. Group session openings, though, are still available. The players will understandably net a large percentage of the sales of the practice sessions.

That, in addition to their basic fees and other probable bonuses, could see their earnings breach the $2 million mark. Nadal normally charges an appearance fee of over $1 million (Forbes) whereas Alcaraz charges in the range of $800,000 to $900,000 (Tennis Infinity). These are the rates for regular ATP events. Hence, it would be a safe assumption that they hiked their ask for the Netflix Slam.

How much is Rafael Nadal worth?

Net Worth $323 million USD DOB June 3, 1986 (37 years old) Nationality Spanish Marital Status Married to Maria Francisca Perello Occupation Tennis professional Prize money $134,659,704 USD Sponsors Nike, Babolat, Kia Motors, Santander, Emporio Armani, Richard Mille, Tommy Hilfiger, and more.

How much money has Carlos Alcaraz made?

With 12 titles, including two Grand Slams, Carlos Alcaraz has made $27,460,767 USD in career prize money.

How much are the tickets for the Netflix Slam 2024?

Tickets start at $88, not including service charges or taxes. Most are sold out and resale tickets are valued even higher, going north of $3000.