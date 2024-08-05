Stefanos Tsitsipas Has 4-Word Reaction to Paula Badosa’s Washington Open Win

Paula Badosa has silenced her critics in style by clinching the Washington Open title. She showed her grit despite facing fierce competition and criticism for skipping the Olympics for Spain.

Badosa’s campaign in Washington was nothing short of spectacular. After the win, her beau Stefanos Tsitsipas took to Twitter to share his reaction and simply stated, “Shut the front door”.

Shut the front door. https://t.co/8ya0FRU9vk — Stefanos Tsitsipas (@steftsitsipas) August 4, 2024



This message quickly went viral. Fans reacted to Tsitsipas’ tweet with a mix of admiration and excitement. Many congratulated Badosa on her win, while others expressed anticipation for the couple’s upcoming competitions.

Paula badosa wins the title at the Citi Open in Washington pic.twitter.com/AS1lJ0tGaA — Tennis world (@claygrasshard) August 5, 2024



Badosa’s journey to the Washington Open title wasn’t easy. She faced a tough draw and had to battle through some challenging matches, but her determination and talent shone through.

The final match against Marie Bouzková was a testament to Badosa’s tenacity. She exhibited flawless shot-making and strategic prowess on her way to lift the trophy.

Badosa and Tsitsipas continue going strong and will meet in North America

Badosa and Tsitsipas’ relationship adds an interesting dimension to their individual successes. The tennis power couple is set to reunite in either Canada or Cincinnati, where they aim to make history by becoming one of those rare couples to win both the men’s and women’s singles titles in the same edition.

Their relationship has been a source of inspiration for many despite it going through some ups and downs. Tsitsipas has often been seen in Badosa’s box, cheering her on, and vice versa, highlighting the strong bond they share.

As Badosa basks in her Washington Open victory, Tsitsipas’ heartfelt reaction continue to capture the hearts of tennis enthusiasts around the world. The Greek star was at the Olympics but was knocked out by Novak Djokovic in the men’s singles event.

Tsitsipas would perhaps be boosted by Badosa’s presence in the North American swing, so one can expect a lot of off-court content between them too in the coming weeks.