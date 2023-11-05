“Everyone Tries To Play Their Best Tennis, Because They Have Nothing To Lose”: Novak Djokovic on Being “Invincible”

Sep 10, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia reveals a t-shirt honoring the memory of friend and former NBA great, the late Kobe Bryant, during the trophy ceremony after his match against Daniil Medvedev (rear) in the men’s singles final on day fourteen of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic has now captured his record-extending 40th Masters 1000 title of his career. Having fallen just one win short last year in Paris, Djokovic fought through illness and some tough matches at Bercy. And with Carlos Alcaraz’s early exit, the Serb seems almost assured of finishing the year as the World No. 1 yet again. All of this at the age of 36, on top of winning three of the four Grand Slams this year gives Djokovic an air of invincibility. And he is all for it. It gives him an advantage over his opponents and he will take any edge he can get to win it all, the champion that he is.

Advertisement

Djokovic was speaking to the Serbian media before the match where he talked about the ‘invincible’ feeling in tennis. The Serbian has been in incredible form in 2023, winning three Grand Slams and the Cincinnati Masters against rival Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic beat Grigor Dimitrov in the final of the tournament after fighting through tough match against Andrey Rublev in the semi-final, making it 12-11 in his head to head record against the Bulgarian. With this, the invincible talks are only likely to increase.

Advertisement

Novak Djokovic admitted that he likes the invincibility tag around him as it gives him a mental advantage over his opponents. However, he further added that the opponents tend to give their best against him in order to beat him. His opponents have nothing to lose as they are always the underdogs against the 24 time Grand Slam champion.

“No one is invincible, but I am glad that there is this aura around me, that people think I am invincible and that the players feel it on the field.” That’s very important to me, I want them to feel that because it puts me at a mental advantage over them. I know that the opponent will not give it to me as soon as we meet on the field. On the contrary, I think that everyone against me tries to play their best tennis, and mostly that happens because they have nothing to lose and have more motivation.”

Djokovic is 36 year old now, but showing no signs of slowing down. The Serbian can win another major title to add to his three Grand Slams this year.

Novak Djokovic enjoys an incredible 2023 season.

Novak Djokovic has played an incredible tennis season in 2023. The Serbian superstar won the Australian Open and followed it up with a French Open win in Paris. The 36 year-old lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final by the barest of margins, before winning the US Open.

The Serbian is still going strong at the age of 36. The Serbian has already declared his intention to play and win the Davis Cup for Serbia. With Olympics scheduled for next year, all eyes will be on the Serbian to see how he keeps up his incredible form.