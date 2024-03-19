Tommy Paul Miami Open 2024 Draw: American Star Favorite to Continue Indian Wells Momentum

Tommy Paul will be one of the biggest American hopes for the upcoming Miami Open. The American star is fresh off an impressive run at the Indian Wells, as he made the semi-finals of the tournament.

Now, the 26-year-old will hope to go one step ahead and challenge for the trophy at Miami. However, Paul has been handed a very tough draw at the Miami Open.

The American is seeded as No.13 and has been granted a first round bye. Hence, Paul will start off his tournament with a match against Chinese player Zhinzen Zhang. The American will be the favorite to make it to the third round where he could potentially face Frances Tiafoe. This all-American clash is sure to attract a lot of interest among fans.

However, the draw gets a lot tougher from the fourth round where Paul would potentially face Jannik Sinner. If Paul get past Sinner, he will face either Andrey Rublev or Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals. However, a win in the quarterfinals would set up a repeat of the Indian Wells semi-final with Daniil Medvedev.

Medvedev is fresh off beating Paul at the Indian Wells semifinals, and would fancy his chances again. Despite getting a tough draw, Paul could set up a potential clash with top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the final at Miami Open. While the draw looks tough for Paul, he will hope for a great run in Miami and will be backed by a vocal home crowd.

The potential road to the final for Tommy Paul

The complete draw for Tommy Paul is as follow –

First Round – Bye

Second round – Zhinzen Zhang

Third round- Frances Tiafoe

Fourth round – Jannik Sinner

Quarter-finals – Andrey Rublev/Stefanos Tsitsipas

Semi-final – Daniil Medvedev

Final – Carlos Alcaraz