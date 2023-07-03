“They Wouldn’t Even Dream About Saying It to My Face”: Nick Kyrgios Blasts Detractors

Sep 6, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Nick Kyrgios of Australia yells to his player’s box after losing a game in the third set to Karen Khachanov (not pictured) on day nine of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios is well known to the tennis fraternity as someone who speaks his mind and is not afraid to break norms. And as is often the case with brazen and outspoken athletes, Kyrgios gets his share of criticism, especially on social media. And many a times, the negativity comes from preconceived notions about the player.

He recently spoke on the shunning he gets from people and how he deals with it. Being a professional, one has to learn to develop a thick skin towards this kind of animosity.

Nick Kyrgios Reflects on the Hostility

However, at the end of the day we’re all human. It is not surprising for an athlete to get the better off his emotions. While speaking on this subject, Nick blasted through the conversation.

He stated,

“I guess that’s what social media has done, it’s created, and it makes people think they’re relevant, that they have a platform. They say things to people that they wouldn’t even dream about saying to my face. It makes them feel like they’re good at something when they’re really not.”

The Australian player withdrew himself from the Wimbledon Championships yesterday; he has been facing an issue with his wrist.

Over the years, Nick has been an amusing character. He does get easily affected by things going on around him. We have often seen him react to spectators from the crowds, especially when they are things he doesn’t wish to hear.

Has Been Missing on the Tour for a While

After missing out on the Australian Open and the French Open this year, he will be missing one of the events in which he likes competing at the All England Club. It comes as a big blow to the organisers too as he is a crowd favorite at this venue.

Speaking on last seasons performance, he made it to the finals of the Championships, which was the first time he reached the final of a Major in his career.

Sadly, he fell short against the 36-year-old Novak Djokovic who ended up winning his 7th title in London.

For the moment, we wish Nick a speedy recovery and hope to see him on the tennis courts competing again. He has assured fans that he will be competing in next year’s edition.