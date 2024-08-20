Alexis Ohanian Reveals The Serena Williams Offer He Refused Before Marrying Her

In a recent interview, Alexis Ohanian dropped a hilarious and surprising tidbit about his early friendship with Serena Williams. Back when they were just friends, the tennis legend offered Ohanian some free tennis coaching lessons — a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, indeed. But, Ohanian, who wasn’t exactly a tennis fan at the time, turned her down! Serena was stunned, and it almost put a strain on their budding friendship.

Reflecting on it now, Ohanian couldn’t help but laugh at himself for making what he calls a “historic blunder.” He joked that he might be the only person in the world to have ever refused free tennis lessons from Serena Williams herself.

Fans loved this revelation from Ohanian. They lauded him for the love and support he’s given to Serena throughout her journey.

But Ohanian’s honesty and sense of humor clearly show why he’s such a perfect match for Serena. He is a supportive husband and also a down-to-earth guy who knows how to keep things real.

The interview didn’t stop there. William’s husband also opened up about their relationship, their home life, and their growing family. He talked about how their dynamic works so well because he gives Serena the space to have a life outside of tennis, creating a happy and balanced home. Plus, they’ve proven to be quite the business duo, managing their various ventures together while raising their children.

Ohanian’s Involvement in Women’s Sports

Ohanian is expanding his involvement in women’s sports with the launch of Athlos NYC, an all-women’s track and field meet set to debut in New York on September 26, offering record prize money. While track and field draws attention during the Olympics, it hasn’t gained mainstream popularity in the U.S. outside of the Games.

Ohanian, who successfully tapped into U.S. enthusiasm for women’s sports with Angel City FC, believes he can change that by creating an event that showcases the exceptional talent of American women in track and field along with soccer.

In the Podcast with Flau’jae, Alexis was asked about why he chose to invest specifically in women’s sports, he commented.

“But I knew that American women were the best in the world (soccer) . Every 4 years I would tune in to watch a match or two. I like greatness, and like a lot Americans, i like watch americans be successful”

There is no doubt that the 23-time Grand Slam champion, who just so happens to be his wife, must’ve inspired him to take up this venture. It sure is paying off well. This candid revelation is just another reason why Ohanian and Williams are such a power couple, both on and off the court.