“It’s a Great Step”: Ons Jabeur Takes a Firm Stand On Controversial Tennis Decision

Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, reacts to winning a point against Aryna Sabalenka, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, on Friday, Aug.18, 2023.

Ons Jabeur recently spoke in favor of Saudi Arabia hosting the WTA Finals. Asked about the rumors in a press conference ahead of the US Open, she unequivocally supported it. She said the nation is evolving, and hosting the WTA Finals would help Saudia Arabia rise in the tennis world.

Advertisement

Rumours that Saudi Arabia will host the WTA Finals have been going around for some time. It has been met with mixed reception. Jabeur herself is from an Arabian country, hence it is not surprising that she has come out in support. However, many from the tennis fraternity are against the possibility of Saudi Arabia hosting the women’s tournament.

WTA Finals could be the first step in Saudi Arabia’s tennis involvement

After shaking up the world of Golf and Football, Saudi Arabia is looking to actively invest in tennis. The ATP has already announced that the Middle Eastern nation will host the ATP Next Gen Finals till 2027. The WTA Finals will reportedly be hosted by Saudi Arabia, if not now then at some point in the future. The association has not denied the speculations, maintaining that no decision has been made.

Advertisement

Jabeur was asked for her opinion on this rumor in the presser. The Tunisian expressed her excitement over the possibility, opining that Saudi Arabia has been changing when it comes to giving opportunities to women. Jabeur said that she has been trying to push tennis in the Middle East. The two-time Wimbledon finalist applauded the step, stating that it would lead to more players emerging from Saudi Arabia. She finally said that if she qualified, and if the event was held in Riyadh, it would be a privilege for her to play there as women there look up to her.

“You know, as an Arab player, I’m very excited to be there. I am someone pushing for a change, pushing to give more and more opportunities especially for women. I know in Saudi they’re changing things and they’re evolving. For me, I was trying to push to have something, tennis, there in Saudi.” “I think it’s a great step. I think it’s something that could help the Arab world to have more tennis players, to get more involved in sports. If they play there, and hopefully if I qualify, it will be a great honor and opportunity for me to go and play there, especially meeting a lot of women. They told me they look up to me.”

Jabeur may have spoken up in favor of this rumor, but there are critics as well. Many players and fans alike have criticized the potential move, while some have adopted diplomatic stances.

Debate over Saudi Arabia heats up even as some players join Ons Jabeur to show support

Just like golf and football, Saudi Arabia’s involvement has polarized the tennis world as well. The debates about women’s and LGBTQ rights in the country have cropped up. Even WTA chief Steve Simon said that Saudi Arabia poses some ‘big issues’ as a host for women’s events. The fan reaction to this speculation has been mixed and the same goes for the players.

Legends like Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert have explicitly spoken against the idea of Saudi Arabia hosting WTA events. Meanwhile, some players like Nick Kyrgios, Billie Jean King, and Jessica Pegula are more open to involvement from the gulf nation in tennis. Pegula said that there are ‘more pros than cons’ to Saudi Arabia hosting the WTA Finals, while Kyrgios batted for the general association of the nation with tennis.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NickKyrgios/status/1673377285347622912?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The debate may rage on, and Saudi Arabia may not host the WTA Finals right away. But there is no denying that the Middle East country will soon be a big stakeholder in tennis.