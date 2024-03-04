Andy Roddick Reveals Massive, Worrying Rafael Nadal Weakness Carlos Alcaraz Exploited to Turn the Tables Around at Netflix Slam 2024

Jan 18, 2023; Melbourne, VICTORIA, Australia; Rafael Nadal during his second round match against Mackenzie Mcdonald on day three of the 2023 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Roddick was one of the many legends on the experts panel at the Netflix Slam 2024 that happened on March 3. Rafael Nadal threw away a one-set lead as Carlos Alcaraz mounted a comeback with both showcasing incredible tennis. The US Open 2003 champion, though, pointed out that the veteran Spaniard’s backhand now seems like a glaring weakness upon which his younger compatriot capitalised.

Nadal won the opening set convincingly before Alcaraz fought back to win the next two and take home the win in Las Vegas. Roddick believed the 22-time Grand Slam champion’s backhand has become significantly weaker, and the World No.2 exploited that. He said Alcaraz targeted Nadal’s backhand region with his serves and powerful baseline hits.

Carlos Alcaraz won the second set and bagged the deciding tiebreaker win the 2024 Netflix Slam 3-6, 6-4 (14-12). As Andy Roddick observed, the two-time Grand Slam champion repeatedly played into Rafael Nadal’s backhand area. The latter, already not moving with his full capacity, had to work hard to effectively deal with this tactic. He struggled to retrieve and play his backhand on the defence, thus allowing Alcaraz to make inroads and turn the match.

Roddick made this point when the second set ended. Rightfully, Alcaraz had won that set, and would go on to win the decider tiebreak, by pushing Nadal to the backhand. His hip and leg injuries have frequently troubled him recently. Both are important elements in a strong backhand return. Hence, in order to preserve and not strain those muscles, Nadal presumably did not go all-in on chasing and hitting backhands.

In the twilight years of his career, battling past multiple serious injuries, this could be how Nadal deals with backhands for the remainder of his playing days. However, it could also be a case of him choosing not to exert himself in an exhibition. The 22-time Grand Slam champion could be saving his effort for official Tour matches. Yet, Nadal will have to be careful that more opponents do not use this tactic against him.

Rafael Nadal lost Netflix Slam 2024 against Carlos Alcaraz but will be happy with his showing

Despite returning from yet another injury lay-off, Nadal looked in good touch. He raced off the blocks, winning the first set. Fans were fortunate to witness some vintage strokes from the former World No.1. However, Alcaraz soon found his footing and inched his way back. He used his power and reach to to stretch his senior compatriot.

Even after surrendering the second set meekly, Rafael Nadal did not give up the decider easily. Carlos Alcaraz had to work hard to get the victory. The young star pushed Nadal to repeatedly play the backhand.

However, other weapons in his arsenal are still deadly. One must not forget that this was Nadal’s first match in about two months. Additionally, it was an exhibition event.

A player of his pedigree will polish his shortcomings and work on it. Expect Nadal to have a much better backhand when he plays in the Indian Wells Masters. Andy Roddick’s fear that the Spaniard’s backhand will be like this for the rest of his career will likely be laid to rest.

At his peak, Nadal was one of the quickest movers, getting to backhand balls in a jiffy and turning the tables. While he may not attain those levels again, he will hope to improve upon his showing in the Netflix Slam for one last hurrah on the ATP Tour.