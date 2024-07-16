Nick Kyrgios Hilariously Reveals Why He Didn’t Get Roger Federer-Like Treatment From Kate Middleton at Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios could not participate in the Wimbledon 2024 as a player. But the Aussie did manage to entertain tennis fans frmo the commentary box for the entire event. Kyrgios’ Australian style of bantering complemented the BBC’s English style of broadcasting which has a mix of dry humor and making analysis a lot more conversational than technical.

However, Kyrgios’ flamboyancy seems to be the reason that the ‘Bad Boy of Tennis’ could not get to spend time with the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton on the court.

The Princess of Wales was in attendance for the Carlos Alcaraz-Novak Djokovic finals, seated in the Royal Box. On the same occasion, Nick Kyrgios interestingly made Middleton an offer to coach her.

Middleton has previously spent time with the likes oif Roger Federer and Emma Raducanu during her appearances at the All England Club in the last few years. After learning that she also previously shared the court with the two, Kyrgios believed that he had enough time in hand to be a coach for the British royalty.

However, the 2022 Wimbledon finalist lightheartedly said that he is too ‘volatile’ for her to rub shoulders with him.

“Unfortunately not. Maybe I’m a little bit too volatile. But look I have a lot of time on my hands at the moment, but I’m happy to coach,” Kyrgios admitted, per Express.

As compared to the likes of Federer and Raducanu, Kyrgios definitely does not have the personality that will be appreciated by royalty. However, Middleton could shock him by taking up his offer and hitting a few rallies in the next edition of the grass-court Grand Slam.

Kyrgios Has Become a Fan Favorite at Wimbledon

When on tour, Nick Kyrgios has had several run-ins with spectators. However, his time as a commentator endeared him amongst the spectators at SW19. Considering that the crowd present at Wimbledon seemed to have enjoyed his presence across the two weeks, Middleton could be kind enough to meet him.

The Princess could end up winning the hearts of several tennis fans if she were to do this. However, she did manage to be among the biggest attractions over the past two weeks.

Finding her way to the stands for the finals, Middleton was the talk among tennis enthusiasts. Further, she was also seen enjoying herself during the 2-hour and 27-minute battle and after that, while presenting Alcaraz and Djokovic with their respective trophies.