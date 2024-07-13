Nick Kyrgios Hits Back at Fan For Calling Him ‘Bellend’, Australian’s Supporters Rally Behind Him 

Nick Kyrgios recently stirred controversy by allegedly disrespecting the traditional dress code for commentators at Wimbledon. This act prompted a fan to question BBC’s decision to include him in their roster calling the Australian a “bellend”. Kyrgious responded fiercely and highlighted the insignificance of the fan’s 100 followers. This incident has divided opinion but also brought significant backing for Kyrgios.

I’m sure your 100 followers are all informed — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) July 12, 2024



Many fans and neutral observers have praised Kyrgios for his refreshing commentary style on BBC this year. They appreciate his deep tennis knowledge and flamboyant expression, which they find a breath of fresh air compared to other commentators.

According to them, Kyrgios brings a unique perspective that’s both insightful and entertaining. They find his openness and snarky remarks humorous and enjoyable to watch.

Social media has been buzzing with reactions supporting Kyrgios. Fans have expressed their approval of his no-nonsense approach and candidness. Initially, fans were skeptical about BBC’s choice of Nick as a commentator, but he has proved them wrong and has been shining in the commentary box along with John McEnroe.

Nick Kyrgios’ Best Moments as a Commentator

Throughout Wimbledon 2024, Kyrgios has had several standout moments as a commentator. His insightful analysis, combined with his ability to inject humor and personality into the discussions, has won over many viewers. One memorable moment was when he candidly discussed the pressures players face during Grand Slam matches, offering a perspective only a recent top player could provide.

Nick Kyrgios will be back in the commentary box for the highly anticipated final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. This final is particularly significant for Kyrgios, who faced Djokovic in the Wimbledon final two years ago.

His presence in the commentary box and insights from his own experiences adds an intriguing layer to the match coverage. As the tennis world gears up for this epic showdown, Kyrgios’s commentary will undoubtedly be a highlight for fans tuning in.

By providing a blend of expert analysis and charismatic commentary, Kyrgios continues to make a strong case for his place in the BBC’s Wimbledon coverage, despite the ongoing dress code debate.