Nick Kyrgios Net Worth: Australian Star Aims to Cross $10,000,000 Mark in 2024

Sep 6, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Nick Kyrgios of Australia yells to his player’s box after losing a game in the third set to Karen Khachanov (not pictured) on day nine of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Kyrgios has had a topsy-turvy career so far and the Australian star is always in the headlines for his candid and controversial opinions. Recently, the Aussie star admitted that he finds it hard to get sponsors. This is perhaps due to his emotional outbursts that makes him create headlines and buzz often for the wrong reasons.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Nick Kyrgios has a net worth of $8 million. The Aussie star has always mentioned that money is an important factor for him in tennis. He is one of the most vocal supporters when it comes to Saudi Arabian investment seeping into tennis. After an injury-prone 2023, Kyrgios will look to make a comeback in 2024.

Nick Kyrgios net worth and career earnings

Nick Kyrgios had an amazing run to the finals at Wimbledon in 2022, before losing to the eventual winner Novak Djokovic. The Australian has won $12,486,696 in prize money throughout his career, which includes a memorable doubles title win at the Australian Open 2022.

Kyrgios has an apparel and shoe sponsorship deal with Nike since 2011. Along with that, the Aussie is sponsored by Yonex for his tennis equipment. Some other brands of Kyrgios include Beats, IMG, Bonds and Malaysian Airlines. All these brands contribute heavily to Kyrgios’ net worth.

Kyrgios owns a home in the Bahamas in addition to his home in Canberra, where he was born. The Bahamas residence is hardly recognized because it is mostly his holiday destination. The Aussie loves to spend time at his home in Australia.

Kyrgios has a priced car collection that include the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and the Tesla Model X, in addition to Mercedes Benz (C Class) and BMW (M3). Also, he owns a Nissan R35 GTR. It is estimated that he has more than $500,000 in automobiles alone.

In the investments department, Kyrgios has founded the sports athlete media company PlayersVoice and is an investor in the digital platform. He also co-hosts the No Boundaries podcast with Alexander Babanine, another ATP player.

Kyrgios ranking and Australian Open 2024 return

Kyrgios played just one match in 2023 and has suffered consistently with injuries sinct then. All these issues have led to Nick Kyrgios being currently out of the ATP rankings. The Aussie will have to mount a memorable comeback in 2024 to reach the heights of 2022 again.

When asked about retirement, Kyrgios was quick to shut down the rumours and insisted he is just concentrating on coming back on tour in 2024, mostly at the Australian Open.