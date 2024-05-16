Aaron Rodgers Reveals the Story That Introduced Him To the World Of Conspiracy Theories In High School

Jan 7, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) walks off of the field before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers strongly believes in several well-known conspiracy theories. He has openly talked about certain bizarre theories in great detail in a few of his interviews lately, earning him the label of a conspiracy theorist. But recently, he shared the story of how he got into the world of conspiracy theories and what made him question things.

Advertisement

In a recent chat with Tucker Carlson, Jets’ star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, opened up about his first research on the assassination of the 35th President, of the United States, John F. Kennedy. Back in high school, Rodgers was given an assignment on any influential person from history. He chose JFK.

Rodgers shared how he dug deep into it, hitting the library for books because the internet was limited back then. He chatted with people with different opinions and read the Warren Commission report in detail. But after all his digging, he felt that the assassination story just didn’t add up. He stated,

“I was like there is some bulls**t in here. This doesn’t makes sense. You tell me this magic bullet from this guy went boom boom boom boom through them and then they just happened to find it you know in the hospital in a certain spot. I was like that doesn’t sound right, so that kind of got me into questioning things, conspiracies.”

Since then, he has made a habit of questioning things he is unsure about. He believes many conspiracy theories are true if one looks it up closely. And as his interest grew, so did his reputation as one of the NFL’s most polarizing personalities.

Aaron Rodgers’ Fascination with UFOs

Aaron Rodgers himself had a special experience that has further fueled his curiosity. In the interview, he talked about witnessing a UFO, which got him wondering if aliens are real. Moreover, this isn’t the first time he has brought up the topic of extraterrestrials.

During an episode of Hard Knocks, the New York Jets QB shared a story about seeing a UFO at his college buddy’s house in 2005. He described how he and his two pals spotted a huge object in the sky, just like a scene from “Independence Day.” The experience shook them up, leaving them in disbelief.

“It was like a scene out of ‘Independence Day’ when the ships are coming into the atmosphere and they’re creating this kind of explosion type fire in the sky. We just saw this incredibly large object and froze, as anybody would.”

It remains a mystery whether it was a UFO or not. However, it made Rodgers believe there’s more to life than just humans. His interest in conspiracy theories has often faced backlash from NFL fans, who wish he should focus more on football rather than such hard-to-believe theories.