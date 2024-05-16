Lewis Hamilton Shared His Music With Charles Leclerc in Australia as the Duo Strengthen Their Bond With ‘Common Passions’

Lewis Hamilton is all set to join Charles Leclerc at Ferrari next year. However, ahead of the Briton’s move to Maranello, he is already exploring “common passions” with his future teammate. Leclerc recently revealed how Hamilton shared some of his music with him in Australia earlier this year.

As quoted by CL16__FanpageFr’s X (formerly Twitter) handle, the Monegasque said, “I have a lot of respect for him (Lewis Hamilton) and we have many passions in common, like music. I went with him to listen to his music in Australia. We have always had a good friendship and that will not change next year“.

Although Hamilton has not released any of his songs yet, he has been teasing his fans for a while. The 39-year-old has often taken to social media and uploaded snippets of the music he has been producing.

Similarly to Hamilton, Leclerc is also extremely passionate about music. However, unlike the Briton, Leclerc has taken the risky route by releasing his music to the public. The 26-year-old seems to have been rewarded for his efforts.

His first single, AUS23, was a huge hit as it reached the top 10 of iTunes’ charts. Since both Hamilton and Leclerc are so passionate about music, there have been speculations that the two may even collaborate when they become teammates.

Charles Leclerc open to collaborating with Lewis Hamilton

On several occasions in the past, Charles Leclerc has said that he is open to collaborating with Lewis Hamilton in producing music. The Monegasque added that he and the Briton may do so next year when they become teammates at Ferrari.

Leclerc had said, “I haven’t spoken about music too much with Lewis yet. We discussed it last year and he was telling me that he loves music. I’ll speak with him from next year onwards about a potential collaboration“.

However, since Leclerc and Hamilton seem to have multiple interests in common, music may not be all that they may choose to collaborate on. Soon after Leclerc opened ‘Lec,’ his ice cream brand, he stated that he is keen to collaborate with Hamilton, who owns Almave, a non-alcoholic beverage.

And that is not it. The soon-to-be Ferrari teammates can also show off their fashion apparel together.

While Lewis Hamilton seems to be a veteran in this field, having flaunted his outfits in the paddock for several years now, Charles Leclerc seems to have a keen interest in this area as well. Since the Monegasque is also not afraid to show off his style, Hamilton and Leclerc indeed do seem to have several “common passions“.