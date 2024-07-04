Nick Kyrgios Promises To Deliver Most Entertaining and Unique Match at Wimbledon 2024; Here’s How

Sep 2, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Nick Kyrgios of Australia reacts during a match against J.J. Wolf of the United States on day five of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Kyrgios may not be playing tennis now, but he is having the time of his life as a broadcaster. The Australian star player, who took up commentary this year, will continue his stint with BBC and ESPN during the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. To top it all, Kyrgios has now promised to do a double role of sorts if one particular match happens in the tournament.

Recently, Nick Kyrgios sat down for a chat as part of UTS Tour‘s social media content with Patrick Mouratoglou and Alexander Bublik, as he had a friendly chat with them while sipping on wine. Kyrgios’ good bond with Bublik was visible throughout the discussion. The Aussie kept insisting that he will be the happiest if he gets to commentate if the Kazakhstan star manages to qualify for the fourth round.

In that case, Alexander Bublik could get to face one of the tournament favorites, Carlos Alcaraz (provided he makes it that far too). Kyrgios believes that it would be a great matchup and that made Bublik ask him to make a promise to him.

Bublik wishes that Kyrgios should watch the match and support him from his box. Although the Australian responded that he would definitely be commentating on that match, he assured that he would take the time out for his friend.

If that happens, it would surely be a first-of-its-kind where a commentator would be a part of a particular player’s box in the same match. Commentators are usually expected to be neutral. But Nick Kyrgios is no ordinary commentator or player.

Nick Kyrgios’ New-Found Love Among Fans via Commentary

Nick Kyrgios, who is considered widely as the ‘Bad Boy’ of tennis, finally seems to have found some form of redemption with the majority of tennis fans. Not that he was looking for redemption, but Kyrgios did want to wipe the slate clean on so many of the rumors that have been spread about him.

Fans love Kyrgios in the commentary box and they approve of his analysis of matches and interactions with players. Not to mention how friendly he has been with most players on his Good Trouble With Nick Kyrgios podcast. He is continuously trying to eradicate the misconceptions that people may or may not have had about him. And he is succeeding.

But more importantly, Kyrgios does have plans to play tennis. He will make a comeback as a player sometime in the future, and, maybe this time, fans love him from the get-go. This could very well be a career renaissance for him.