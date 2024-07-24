Nick Kyrgios Reveals Strange, Hilarious Reaction To Hitting Rafael Nadal Deliberately at Wimbledon 2019

Jul 1, 2014; London, United Kingdom; Rafael Nadal (ESP) reacts during his match against Nick Kyrgios (AUS) on day eight of the 2014 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn and Tennis Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

In a candid conversation on the UTS Tour, Alexander Bublik uncovered Nick Kyrgios’ quirky side by revealing that he once had Rafael Nadal’s photo as the background on his phone. Kyrgios laughed and explained that it was from their controversial 2019 Wimbledon match where he deliberately hit a ball at Nadal without apologizing. This incident added to his ‘Bad Boy’ reputation.

Kyrgios recalled the match, which was fraught with tension and drew criticism from Nadal and his fans. The deliberate hit sparked a heated debate, with many questioning Kyrgios’ sportsmanship.

Despite their rocky past, Kyrgios today acknowledges Nadal as a legend. He praised Nadal’s “beast-like” performance in the Wimbledon 2022 match against Taylor Fritz on Netflix’s ‘Break Point’. Kyrgios’ admiration for Nadal shows his respect for the Spanish champion, transcending their on-court rivalry.

The 2019 incident remains a memorable chapter in the Kyrgios-Nadal rivalry. At the time, Nadal criticized him for his lack of apology, labeling the move as unnecessary aggression. The Australian, known for his unapologetic demeanor, defended his actions as part of the competitive nature of the sport.

Kyrgios later remarked, “I don’t regret anything. I aimed for him, and I hit him. It’s tennis, not a gentle sport.”

This attitude reinforced his rebellious image, which both frustrates and fascinates fans.

Kyrgios and Nadal: Rivalry Reflections

Over the years, their rivalry has evolved into a complex dynamic of mutual respect mixed with competitive tension. While Nadal has maintained a professional stance, appreciating Kyrgios’ talent, he has also expressed hope for him to channel his passion positively.

Kyrgios, on the other hand, often acknowledges Nadal’s unparalleled achievements and dedication to the game. He admires Nadal’s resilience and skill, which he finds inspiring, despite their past clashes.

As he matured, his perspective on Nadal shifted from rivalry to reverence. This transformation reflects his growth both as a player and a person, balancing his fiery nature with a newfound appreciation for tennis legends like Nadal. Their relationship, marked by intense matches and candid moments, continues to intrigue fans worldwide.