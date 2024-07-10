mobile app bar

Nick Kyrgios Seeks Advice on One Important Aspect of His Career From Fans

Tanmay Roy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Nick Kyrgios Seeks Advice on One Important Aspect of His Career From Fans

Image Credits: Nick Kyrgios official Instagram account

In a delightful turnaround, instead of colliding head-on with tennis fans, Nick Kyrgios has asked for their advice on his commentary in one of his latest tweets on X. Kyrgios, who is known as the quintessential bad boy of tennis, knows that he has a lot of improve upon when it comes to being a broadcaster. While he is having a great time in the commentary box at the Wimbledon 2024, entertaining fans is his No.1 goal.

Just a few days after debating with a fan about the ‘best era’ in tennis, Kyrgios has shown his mellow side to fans. Normally, the Australian has to bear the brunt of many trolls due to his own actions or fans just being toxic without any reason.

Usually, one doesn’t have to seek advice from X, since people already post their opinions. But in this case, many people have actually taken a liking to Kyrgios and his broadcasting style.

Nick Kyrgios is currently commentating for BBC at Wimbledon 2024. This is despite the British broadcasting giant copping a lot of criticism for allowing the mercurial Australian for bringing him onto his roster.

While it will remain debatable whether Kyrgios should have been allowed to commentate or not, he has come up with some memorable gems at Wimbledon 2024.

Nick Kyrgios’ Best Bits as a Tennis Commentator in 2024

Love him or hate him, Kyrgios can never be ignored because of his flamboyant and unapologetic style of carrying himself. So even when he is commentating, one can expect him to come up with something interesting.

Be it talking about Daniil Medvedev embracing being the villain at the Australian Open 2024, Carlos Alcaraz getting him excited about tennis, or Novak Djokovic being the GOAT, he has kept everyone on the edge of their seats.

Kyrgios also has a sense of humor and wit in certain situations, which is a bonus for a sports commentator. This was evident when he joked about Djokovic delaying the match deliberately against Brit wildcard Jack Fearnley in the second round, to let Andy Murray have a perfect farewell on a prime time TV slot at night.

Kyrgios is steadily increasing his popularity by commentating. While this can help improve his image, his main aim is clearly wanting another skill in his armor so that he does not rely on playing tennis professionally.

Having worked with the likes of ESPN, Eurosport and BBC successfully so far, Kyrgios is set to win more commentary contracts. So one can expect him holding the mic more than the tennis racket, which could be great for the sport.

Post Edited By:Dhruv Rupani

About the author

Tanmay Roy

Tanmay Roy

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Tanmay Roy is a Tennis Journalist at The SportsRush, whose lifelong passion and zeal for the sport landed him this position. A writer with over 1000 articles under him, Tanmay fell in love with tennis in 2005 when Roger Federer defeated Andy Roddick in the Wimbledon final after a stunning three sets. Tanmay followed the likes of the Big Three - Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal from the mid-noughties to now. His interest was stronger than ever after the wonderful 2009 Wimbledon Final which saw Roger Federer win after a see-saw 5-set match. His favorite female tennis player is Serena Williams and Monica Seles. Tanmay's favorite match-up to date is Roger Federer vs Andy Roddick in the 2000s. If possible, the John Isner vs Nicolas Mahut first round match at the 2010 Wimbledon is the only match Tanmay would love to watch Live by going back in time. Of late, he is a huge fan of Jannik Sinner and believes the youngster has the potential to break every record.

Read more from Tanmay Roy

Share this article

Don’t miss these