Nick Kyrgios Seeks Advice on One Important Aspect of His Career From Fans

In a delightful turnaround, instead of colliding head-on with tennis fans, Nick Kyrgios has asked for their advice on his commentary in one of his latest tweets on X. Kyrgios, who is known as the quintessential bad boy of tennis, knows that he has a lot of improve upon when it comes to being a broadcaster. While he is having a great time in the commentary box at the Wimbledon 2024, entertaining fans is his No.1 goal.

Just a few days after debating with a fan about the ‘best era’ in tennis, Kyrgios has shown his mellow side to fans. Normally, the Australian has to bear the brunt of many trolls due to his own actions or fans just being toxic without any reason.

Also anyone that’s been hearing me on the comms…. Any constructive feedback? I want to get better and give the people what they want — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) July 10, 2024

Usually, one doesn’t have to seek advice from X, since people already post their opinions. But in this case, many people have actually taken a liking to Kyrgios and his broadcasting style.

Honestly, not a single bit of criticism or anything you need to change/add. I thought you’d be a nightmare but you’re already one of my faves! You and John work so well together. — Jaiden Micheal (@jaidenofficial) July 10, 2024

You’ve killed it mate, it’s been so refreshing having something different on the broadcasts. — Adam (@AdamJoseph____) July 10, 2024

You are refreshing to listen to. My advice always speak your truth contrary to what broadcast standard is and everyone will always enjoy it. — GAME TO LOVE (@GTLTennis) July 10, 2024

You’ve been excellent so far Nick. Any chance you and Ash can be co commentators in a match. Have absolutely loved listening to her on the women’s side of the tournament. — Mark B (@SternhammerWulf) July 10, 2024

Nick Kyrgios is currently commentating for BBC at Wimbledon 2024. This is despite the British broadcasting giant copping a lot of criticism for allowing the mercurial Australian for bringing him onto his roster.

While it will remain debatable whether Kyrgios should have been allowed to commentate or not, he has come up with some memorable gems at Wimbledon 2024.

Nick Kyrgios’ Best Bits as a Tennis Commentator in 2024

Love him or hate him, Kyrgios can never be ignored because of his flamboyant and unapologetic style of carrying himself. So even when he is commentating, one can expect him to come up with something interesting.

Be it talking about Daniil Medvedev embracing being the villain at the Australian Open 2024, Carlos Alcaraz getting him excited about tennis, or Novak Djokovic being the GOAT, he has kept everyone on the edge of their seats.

Kyrgios also has a sense of humor and wit in certain situations, which is a bonus for a sports commentator. This was evident when he joked about Djokovic delaying the match deliberately against Brit wildcard Jack Fearnley in the second round, to let Andy Murray have a perfect farewell on a prime time TV slot at night.

Kyrgios is steadily increasing his popularity by commentating. While this can help improve his image, his main aim is clearly wanting another skill in his armor so that he does not rely on playing tennis professionally.

Having worked with the likes of ESPN, Eurosport and BBC successfully so far, Kyrgios is set to win more commentary contracts. So one can expect him holding the mic more than the tennis racket, which could be great for the sport.