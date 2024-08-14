mobile app bar

Nick Kyrgios' Two Word Reaction to Alexei Popyrin's Canadian Open 2024 Win

Rishika Singh
Published

Nick Kyrgios Has 2-Word Reaction to Alexei Popyrin's Canadian Open 2024 Win

Nick Kyrgios is never one to hold back. After his fellow Aussie, Alexei Popyrin snagged the biggest title of his career at the Canadian Open. Kyrgios had a simple but powerful reaction:


The tweet came right after Popyrin defeated Andrey Rublev, making him the newest Masters 1000 champion. The Aussie tennis scene was buzzing with pride. Fans were all in, flooding social media with excitement over the massive win.


Popyrin’s win in Montreal, where he defeated Andrey Rublev in the final, was a significant milestone not just for him but for Australian tennis as a whole. He bagged the win in straight sets, winning 6-2,6-4.

With this victory, he has shown that he’s ready to take the torch from the previous generation of Australian stars. His win is proof that the future of tennis in the ‘Land Down Under’ is in very good hands. With players like him and Kyrgios leading the charge.

Kyrgios, whose last title was won in the 2019 Washington ATP, hinted at coming back to the courts for upcoming tournaments.

Due to a lot of injuries, he focused more on commentating in the first half of the year. His moments at Wimbledon went viral and people couldn’t get enough of him. However, we will see him facing Casper Ruud in the quarter-finals at the UTS tour in New York City.  

A Friendship Between Popyrin and Kyrgios Built on Mutual Respect

Kyrgios and Popyrin have had each other’s backs for years. Whether it’s Kyrgios offering advice on tour life or Popyrin speaking highly of the latter’s game. There’s a genuine respect between the two.

Popyrin has often mentioned how Kyrgios’s fearless approach on the court has inspired him. While Kyrgios has praised Popyrin’s work ethic and determination. It would be quite interesting to see them pair up for a doubles tournament.

It’s not just about the wins for these two; it’s also about hyping each other up and pushing the limits of what they can achieve. With Popyrin now a Masters 1000 champion, who knows what’s next? One thing’s for sure: Kyrgios will be right there, supporting his mate every step of the way.

