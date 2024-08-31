Who is Alexei Popyrin Dating? Australian Breakout Star’s Love Story Has Dubai-London Connect

Alexei Popyrin has been turning heads at the US Open 2024, delivering the biggest shock of the tournament by knocking out the defending champion, Novak Djokovic, in the third round.

Fresh off his victory at the Canadian Open, Popyrin is riding high on confidence, and it’s safe to say his rise to stardom is one of the most talked-about success stories in tennis this year.

But behind every great player, there’s often a great support system. And for Popyrin, it’s his girlfriend, Amy Pederick, who’s been playing a dual role in his success. Not only is she a supportive partner, but she also serves as his physiotherapist, keeping him in top shape both mentally and physically.

Pederick and Popyrin’s love story is a heartwarming one. The couple, who started dating in 2019, have known each other since their school days in Dubai. Popyrin grew up in the bustling city, even serving as a ball kid at the 2009 Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships, where their paths first crossed.

Pederick, born in Zimbabwe to English parents, also grew up in Dubai, which became the backdrop for the early days of their relationship.

Pederick, who is around 24 years old, graduated with a degree in physiotherapy and has been instrumental in Popyrin’s career. Whether it’s helping with his training regimen or providing the emotional support that every athlete needs, she’s been by his side through his ups and downs.

Despite the challenges of a life constantly on the move, their relationship has flourished. Popyrin, being the romantic he is, even made sure to pursue her in London where Pederick was studying back then, despite the limited time he had due to his demanding schedule.

The Australian youngster has a great support system behind him to thank besides his girlfriend, such as his parents and coaches.

From a young age, Popyrin’s father Alex played a crucial role in nurturing his talent, laying the foundation for the player we see today. Alex Popyrin is a Russian-Australian businessman who started as an executive at an investment at an internet service provider. Starting there, he soon became an investment banker and finally set up a store called Store Smart on eBay.

His mother, Elina is also Russian like Alex and since Alexei’s childhood, she has travelled with him to help him fulfill his dreams. In fact, Elina is the reason why Alexei picked tennis over soccer.

And then there’s the influence of Alexei’s coaches, like Xavier Malisse and the renowned Patrick Mouratoglou, who have helped hone his skills on the court. Their guidance has been invaluable in shaping Popyrin into a formidable player, capable of taking down giants like Djokovic.

With such a strong support network, it’s no wonder that Popyrin is making waves on the tennis scene. At just 24 years old, he’s already shown that he has the potential to be one of the future stars of the sport. If he continues on this trajectory, with the backing of his loved ones and mentors, there’s no telling how far he can go.