Nick Kyrgios Unhappy With ATP Salary Plan to Give $300,000 to Top 100 but Only $75,000 to Lower-Ranked Players

The Association of Tennis Players recently announced a three-year trial plan to provide fixed earnings to the top 250 players. Starting in 2024, the scheme aims to provide financial security to players on the ATP Tour. While many celebrated this development, Nick Kyrgios is not happy with the financial program, deeming the amounts low.

Lower-ranked players often struggle to meet the costs of sustaining a professional career, including expenses like coaching and travel. Many from the tennis fraternity welcomed this move but Kyrgios, in his typical outspoken manner, expressed his unhappiness with the plan.

Nick Kyrgios finds initiative to be ‘not enough’

The initiative from ATP covers the top 250, with further plans to extend it to newcomers. The current blueprint will give the top 100 players $300,000 and $150,00 to players ranked 101-175. The lowest eligible batch, ranked 176-250, will be provided only $75,000 per year. Players who earn prize money higher than the threshold for their ranking will not be eligible to receive any payouts from the ATP.

This means that if a player earns less than the corresponding threshold, the association will step in and cover the gap. This is an attempt to ensure that every player makes at least a fixed amount to effectively compete on tour. Players ranked outside the top 100 often struggle financially to fund their coaches, physios, travel etc. It is not unusual for lower-ranked players to spend more than they earn from prize purses.

While this step from the ATP was received positively by many, Nick Kyrgios was not content with it. The Australian, who has a career-high rank of World No.13, felt that the amount was too low.

Kyrgios has always been an advocate of pumping more money into the ATP system and has openly said tennis players were underpaid. He recently supported the rumors of Saudi Arabia acquiring a stake in the ATP Tour with their Public Investment Fund. The Australian also made headlines last year when he skipped the Davis Cup to play an exhibition tournament in Saudi Arabia instead, which had $1.5 million on offer for the winner.

Fans agree with Kyrgios

Some fans on Twitter agreed with Kyrgios’ tweet. They echoed the 2022 Wimbledon finalist’s sentiments that the amount ensured by the ATP’s financial program was not enough for the lower-ranked players. Some fans elaborated on the costs players incur to participate in tournaments and maintain their fitness, wondering if $75,000 was enough to account for the players in the lowest bracket.

This plan introduced by the ATP has been received positively overall, even if the numbers have been debated. Changes may be introduced after the three-year trial run. The idea of providing financial stability to players, especially lower-ranked ones, is great but playing on the tour remains expensive.

While Kyrgios himself may not need economic guarantees, many fringe players might benefit if he, and other big-name players, advocate for an increased base amount.