Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz feature in Wimbledon’s Oscar-Winning Song Inspired Poster

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are the top two ranked tennis players in the world in the men’s singles category. Both of them are considered to be the favourites to play each other in the Wimbledon 2023 Final, going by their form and overall game. Alcaraz beat France’s Jeremy Chardy on Tuesday in straight sets while Djokovic also won his first-round match without any hiccups against Argentina’s P Cachin on Monday.

With Alcaraz and Djokovic being the biggest names in the draw and comparisons between them increasing by the day, the official social media pages of the Wimbledon Championships recently came up with an interesting idea to praise the duo. And it would be fair to say that people from three superpower countries viewed and engaged with it.

Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz dance to ‘Naatu Naatu’

The Wimbledon official pages got witty and highlighted both the legend and the rising star in an animated version, doing the now world-famous hook step from the Indian song, Naatu Naatu. From the Telugu language film named RRR, Naatu Naatu created history by winning the “Best Original Song” award at the Oscars 2023, which was earlier this year as it beat the likes of Rihanna and Lady Gaga. RRR managed a huge casting coup of sorts as Naatu Naatu featured two superstars of Indian cinema, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR who made the hook step an iconic one. The peppy dance number was shot at few foreign locations, one of them famously being the Ukrainian Presidential Palace in Kyiv.

Interestingly, even in the film, Charan and NTR develop a rivalry of the ages, making this tennis comparison an interesting one. So when the world of entertainment and sport come together, fireworks are bound to be seen on social media.

Djokovic and Alcaraz’s projected Wimbledon 2023 draws

Novak Djokovic is likely to take on Stanislas Wawrinka, who is currently ranked 87 in the world, in the Round of 32. This is one of the oldest rivalries of the game which is still existing, as the duo played each other for the first time way back in 2006.

Should Djokovic move past Round 3, his quarter-final is then likely to be against 7th seed, Andrey Rublev. The Serbian might find life hardest in the semi-final, as his opponent in the French Open 2023 final, Casper Ruud awaits him. Should that opponent not be Ruud, then the even more dangerous player on grass, 8th seed Jannik Sinner could be coming in his way to deny him a 24th Grand Slam title and his 8th at Wimbledon.

Carlos Alcaraz might have the talented Alex de Minaur from Australia or the experienced Alexander Zverev as his Round 4 opponent. If Alcaraz’s form is to go by, he could reach the quarter-finals though, where either Denmark’s rising star, Holger Rune could be waiting for him or the United States’ Francis Tiafoe. Should the Spaniard cross this hurdle as well, he is all set to run into Stefanos Tsitsipas or Daniil Medvedev, both of whom are always amongst the favorites to go the distance in Grand Slams.