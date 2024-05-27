mobile app bar

Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek Sacrifice Much-Needed Rest to Pay Their Respects to Rafael Nadal

Advait Jajodia
Published

Images Credits: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports/ Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

No opening-round match in French Open history has garnered so much interest as the contest between Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev on Monday. Like many enthusiasts, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and Iga Swiatek also made sure to witness Nadal play in his potentially final match at Roland Garros… even if it means that they have to sacrifice crucial rest of their own.

Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz are two young players in the tennis world who grew up idolizing Rafael Nadal. After finishing off their first-round battles, both these prodigies made it to the stands to showcase their support to the King of Clay.

It was also pleasantly surprising to witness Novak Djokovic present in the arena. Of course, the Serb shares a mutual respect for his long-time rival. But considering that Djokovic has his first-round clash on Tuesday, it is heartwarming to see him dedicate his resting time to support Nadal.

While the stadium erupted “Vamos Rafa” chants, Zverev became a party spoiler and handed Rafa his first-ever opening-round loss at Roland Garros.

Alexander Zverev Snapped an Insane Rafael Nadal Streak

Apart from eliminating Rafael Nadal from what could mostly be his final French Open tournament, Alexander Zverev also snapped the Spaniard’s insane streak of winning his past 80 matches in the Grand Slam against all players except Novak Djokovic.

Alexander Zverev won 6-3, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 to avenge his 2022 French Open semi-final loss to Rafael Nadal, which also makes the victory more significant.

