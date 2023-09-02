“Novak Djokovic Haters Traumatized”: Tennis World Stunned by Serbian’s US Open Comeback

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, recognizes he crowd after defeating Gael Monfils, of France, in the third-round match of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio.

Novak Djokovic came back from two sets down to beat his fellow Serbian compatriot Laslo Djere 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 to enter the last 16 of the US Open. The Serbian superstar rallied back from a two-set deficit to clinch victory, a feat that has become synonymous with his legendary career. As fans around the globe reacted to this extraordinary performance, it became the talk of the tennis world.

Tennis fans took to social media to express their surprise at the 36-year-old’s ability to still produce clutch performances in tough times. Fans’ hailed the Serbian’s mentality and praised his ability to keep producing such comebacks.

Novak Djokovic’s epic comeback at the US Open

In a thrilling match at the US Open, Novak Djokovic found himself trailing two sets to love, facing an in-form Djere, who had him on the ropes. However, demonstrating his unwavering determination and unrivaled skill, Djokovic clawed his way back into the match, eventually securing a victory that surprised many tennis fans.

Djokovic has made a habit of achieving such comebacks, and his ability to turn the tide of a match is nothing short of legendary. In recent years, the Serbian has orchestrated several remarkable recoveries from a two-set deficit, showcasing his mental fortitude and unmatched competitiveness on the Grand Slam stage. In the last four years, The Serbian superstar has beaten Musetti, Tsitsipas and Sinner after coming back from two sets down.

The Serbian was full of praise for Djere in his on-court interview and admitted that it is the best he has seen him play. Djokovic further added that he had a little pep talk in the mirror with myself in an attempt to life himself up.

“Actually I did. And I’m not lying, I did a pep talk in the mirror & kind of laughed at myself bc I was so agitated.. I had to force myself to lift myself up. It was one of the toughest matches I’ve played here in many years. Huge huge credit to Laslo for playing some of the best tennis I’ve ever seen him play.”

Fans and experts took to social media to express their amazement at Djokovic’s incredible comeback. Twitter was abuzz with reactions as tennis enthusiasts from around the world marveled at Djokovic’s ability to defy the odds and emerge victorious.

Tennis world reacts to latest Novak Djokovic win

As Djokovic’s triumph unfolded on the court, fans flooded social media platforms to share their astonishment and admiration. The sentiment was unanimous – Djokovic’s resilience is unmatched in the world of tennis. While some fans admired the Serbian for his resilience, others were thinking about Djokovic’s haters who would have had a field day if the Serb lost.

Novak Djokovic will face 105 ranked Borna Gojo from Serbia in the round of 16 clash. The 23 time Grand Slam winner will hope to make lightwork of his opponent as he aims for a record breaking 24th Grand Slam title.