Novak Djokovic Honored by Sponsor With Epic Billboard in Belgrade Ahead of Massive Olympics Celebration

Aug 4, 2024; Paris, France; Novak Djokovic (SRB) celebrates after receiving his gold medal during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

It seems that no one can forget Novak Djokovic’s historic victory at the Paris Olympics. In fact, it is being talked about with equal fervor, even though a week has passed since the incredible achievement.

In an attempt to hype Djokovic’s career golden slam achievement, one of his sponsors, Waterdrop, decided to go the extra mile. They put up a huge billboard for him in the country of Serbia, referring to him as ‘GOAT’.

The billboard showed a real goat with the flag of Serbia wrapped around it while it had a tennis ball under its feet, to indicate it is Djokovic they are talking about. This suggests that the Serb’s sponsor indirectly declared him the ‘GOAT’ of tennis

Earlier, the now Olympic gold medalist decided to opt out of the Cincinnati Open and not take the chance to defend his title. Djokovic took this decision because he opted to participate in the event Serbia is holding at Belgrade to honor the Paris Olympics medalists.

Naturally, the Serb confirmed his presence at the event not just to accept the honors but also as a gesture of the love he has for his country. In fact, he is ready to sacrifice an ATP event to be able to be present at an event that is important to his country and countrymen.

On the other hand, Djokovic’s association with Waterdrop is significant as the two came together to revolutionize the hydration process and then took a step further by entering the sports drink market.

Djokovic’s Association With Waterdrop

Djokovic joined Waterdrop as their global ambassador in 2023 and has since promoted its usage at every chance he got.

“Becoming an athlete doesn’t just rely on talent and training, but also on the choices you make for your body. A healthy lifestyle includes proper hydration ​​with no concessions on environmental impact. I believe that by working together, we can make a real difference and get rid of all the plastic bottles on the tour,” were Novak’s exact words when he joined Waterdrop’s movement.

The brand aims to ensure proper hydration in athletes while also doing away with plastic bottles to reduce their effect on the environment. This vision is what helped them come up with the ‘Microdrink’, which packages water in the form of cubes which ensures that only water is being given to you

Similarly, they entered the sports market through ‘Microlyte’ which revolutionizes the consumption of energy drinks, and have been receiving the tennis legend’s support in their journey.

