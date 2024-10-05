Novak Djokovic Makes Fans Nostalgic After Playing Vintage Roger Federer Shot To Perfection in Shanghai

For a 37-year-old tennis player, Novak Djokovic still continues to maintain an incredible level of fitness, endurance, and agility. All of these traits were on display during his hard-fought win over Alex Michelsen in the round of 64 at the Shanghai Masters. However, the moment that captured supporters’ attention was when he executed the classic Roger Federer shot to perfection.

The incident took place during a Djokovic service game. During one of the returns, Alex hit the ball close to the net, which Novak was successful in reaching, but the American tricked him by then hitting the ball to the other side.

However, what came as a surprise was how quickly the 24-time grand slam champion was able to move to the other side and hit a single-handed backhand with his back facing the net.

This was one of Roger Federer’s trademark shots. The Swiss maestro has pulled it off successfully many times on the court, most famously against Andre Agassi at the 2005 Dubai Tennis Championships.

This rally also showed how Djokovic is still at the top of his game and fitness, regardless of his age. While posting the video on Instagram, the official page of ATP captioned it, “Novak Djokovic, you have got to be kidding.”

The fans could not stop themselves from reacting to that shot and praising Novak for his fitness. They also mocked the people who were commenting that the Serb has reached retirement age and should hang up his racket.

Who can forget the iconic move! pic.twitter.com/MISGPZb6Pk — TennisWorld (@TennisWorl65157) October 5, 2024

Djokovic’s fans take a dig at people asking for his retirement, pic.twitter.com/zwU68yfhop — TennisWorld (@TennisWorl65157) October 5, 2024

It’s been five years since Djokovic last played in Shanghai, a tournament he has won a record four times. This is also his first appearance in a tournament this year since the US Open, in which he made an early exit.

While Djokovic had to work hard to get over the line, he will be pleased with his straight-set victory over the American in the round-of-64 clash.

In the first tiebreaker, the Serb comfortably won with a 7-3 score. However, the second tiebreaker was close, as Alex scored nine against Djokovic’s 11. His opponent for the round-of-32 contest is not yet finalized.