Novak Djokovic’s Business Partner Assures PTPA Is Working for Players ‘Everyday’ After Iga Swiatek’s Mental Health Complaint

World No.1 Iga Swiatek’s comments on tennis authorities not being concerned about professional players’ mental health have already had some impact. Novak Djokovic’s partner in the Professional Tennis Players Association has come forward to support the Polish star in her cause and concern, while tweeting about the association.

Ahmad Nassar, who co-founded PTPA along with Djokovic, said that the association was built to bring athletes’ concerns into the limelight and make them heard. He also added that it is working in the same direction every day and asked everybody to ‘stay tuned’ to witness changes very soon.

This is why player leaders started @ptpaplayers — we have to change course. We are working everyday to make that happen. Stay tuned. ps – same day (today), same outlet (ESPN) announces massive extension of US Open broadcast…oh, the irony. https://t.co/0NRC9sGVX1 — Ahmad Nassar (@ahmad4athletes) August 28, 2024

Earlier at the US Open 2024, in an interview with ESPN, Swiatek hit out at the tennis authorities for not listening to athletes when they raised concerns about their mental and physical issues. She added that the excessive number of tournaments and their long duration, along with new rules requiring players to take part in more events, is not taking the sport in the right direction.

Interestingly, Nassar pointed out in the same tweet about ESPN confirming a new 12-year deal with the US Open.

Djokovic’s ally Nassar hits out at ESPN

It’s good for the sport that there are independent player organizations out there that are trying to address the issues of players and find solutions. Nassar also called out the official 2024 US Open broadcaster in America, ESPN, for extending their deal for the coverage of the tournament.

The PTPA co-founder pointed out that on the same day when a player discussed her struggle with the exhausting WTA Tour, a media house increased its partnership with the Grand Slam to make more money.

“PS – same day (today), same outlet (ESPN) announces massive extension of US Open broadcast…oh, the irony,” he added in his tweet taking a jib at the American sports broadcaster.

The previous deal between the two was signed for 11 years in 2014 and will expire in 2025, post which the new deal will become effective. But the question is – Has money become so important that the soul of the sport, the players are being sidelined?

If that is the case, then cases of players retiring at an early age and not achieving great careers like their predecessors, could end up being the reality in coming years. And that would be a dangerous thing for the sport.