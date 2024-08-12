Novak Djokovic’s Vacation Pictures from Croatia Go Viral After Cincinnati Open Withdrawal

Novak Djokovic has again captured the spotlight, but this time it’s not for his on-court dominance. Following his decision to withdraw from the Cincinnati Open after clinching Olympic gold, Djokovic recharged in Croatia with his family.

The Serbian star, known for his unending pursuit of excellence, decided to swap the tennis courts for the serene beaches of the Adriatic Sea. Raising both eyebrows and admiration as fans speculated on his fitness ahead of the US Open.

Djokovic’s Croatian getaway was seen to be packed with adventure. After attending a concert by renowned violinist Julian Rachlin on the island of Vrnik near Korcula, the world’s top tennis player spent time at Copacabana Beach in Babin Kuk, Dubrovnik.

The images shared from his time in the Adriatic Sea, along with reports of him engaging in adventure sports, suggest that Djokovic is in good spirits and also physically prepared for the challenges ahead.

This break comes at a crucial time for Djokovic, as he is set to be in Belgrade on August 13 for a special week of felicitation. Following this, his attention will shift to New York, where he will begin his preparations for the US Open, aiming to add another Grand Slam title to his collection.

Djokovic Goes Viral for Playing the Violin Post-Olympics

In addition to his vacation photos, Djokovic has also gone viral for an unexpected reason: his violin-playing skills. After his Olympic victory, videos of Novak Djokovic learning and playing the violin surfaced, showcasing a different side of the tennis star.

Novak Djokovic playing the violin on vacation in Croatia pic.twitter.com/1aJb5aI0y2 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 8, 2024



This lighter, more personal side of Djokovic has resonated with fans, offering a refreshing contrast to his intense on-court persona. As he prepares for the US Open, Djokovic’s ability to find joy in his family and hobbies while still maintaining his position at the top of the tennis world continues to endear him to fans globally.