“Only Had Three Women at the Head”: 18-Time Grand Slam Champion Blasts WTA Finals Cancun Decision by Chief Steve Simon

Nov 4, 2023; Cancun, Mexico; Ball girls dry the Cancun sign on the court as rain delays play during the Iga Swiatek (POL) and Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) match on day seven of the GNP Saguaros WTA Finals Cancun. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

The WTA Finals held in Cancun, Mexico has been heavily criticized. Former tennis star, Martina Navratilova has slammed the WTA for their poor organization of the tournament. The former American-Czech player pointed out that there have only been three women who have led the WTA and asked for more inclusion.

Advertisement

WTA chief Steve Simon has come under scrutiny by both players and pundit alike for his handling of the WTA Finals. The event was scheduled immediately after the end of tournaments in China and Mexico, resulting in hectic schedule for the players. Some of the top players have admitted they lack full fitness for the tournament.

Talking about the WTA Finals fiasco, Martina Navratilova has suggested that WTA should hire women as their chiefs. The former star believes that there are women qualified for the job and should be given the chance. Navratilova thinks it is time for a change and Steve Simon has to resign.

Advertisement

“Maybe it’s time for new leadership. But for me personally, this being a woman’s association & being involved for such a long time from the beginning, & we’ve only had 3 women at the head of it. I think it’s time. Hopefully, when we get a new leader, it’s a woman. There’s plenty of them that are qualified for the job. It’s gonna be hard for Steve to stay in the job. Everything is pointing the other way.”

With the pressure increasing each passing day, it is tough to see Steve Simon keeping his job after the end of the season. However, Navratilova has hinted at a women as the chief of WTA and that could be the way forward.

Navratilova shares her opinion on the WTA Finals Cancun weather

Navratilova has revealed her shock at the WTA Finals being held Cancun, Mexico in the rainy season. The matches have been halted or postponed during the Finals, with players struggling due to the poor weather. Although the tournament is almost finished, WTA has come under a lot of criticism.

The videos of players struggling to serve due to heavy winds have put fire to fuel. However, now after Navratilova has slammed the WTA for their poor scheduling, things are expected to heat up.

“It shouldn’t have come that late in the year, making this decision. There was a sequence of bad decisions. Ultimately, Steve Simon has been the boss for 9 years & here we are… to come to Cancún in the rainy season? You cannot be hoping it’s not gonna rain at a premier event for the WTA Tour. It was just a whole bunch of decisions. You have to own the bad decisions you made & make some choices after that.”

Advertisement

Steve Simon is expected to step down as the chief off WTA after criticism from players and pundits. Navratilova’s suggestion of a women to head the WTA is likely to be taken under consideration.