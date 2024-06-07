Ons Jabeur Snubs Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek to Name Aryna Sabalenka as the ‘Queen of Tennis’

Aryna Sabalenka saw her journey at the French Open 2024 cut short prematurely, suffering an unexpected loss against Mirra Andreeva. Despite being eliminated at the quarterfinals stage of the Grand Slam, the entire tennis world is lauding the Belarusian for being entertaining over the past two weeks. Hence, Sabalenka’s farewell post for Roland Garros received a lot of love from many and especially, Ons Jabeur in particular.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryna Sabalenka (@arynasabalenka)

Ons Jabeur appreciated Aryna Sabalenka’s heroic efforts. The Tunisian helped her good friend lift her spirits by dubbing her as the ‘Queen’. Snubbing Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff to shower the World No.3 with lofty praise, Ons simply commented on the former’s Instagram post.

Ons Jabeur calls Aryna Sabalenka the ‘Queen’ of tennis! pic.twitter.com/3mrp3elX7f — Wide World of Tennis (@tennisfan_dkr) June 7, 2024

With that comment, Ons Jabeur seems to be calling Aryna Sabalenka as the best women’s player in the world, even at the expense of World No.1 Iga Swiatek and the 2023 US Open champion, Coco Gauff.

However, in all probabilities, the World No.9 Jabeur is hyping her friend for a courageous fight despite being ill and playing the quarterfinals bout with apparent stomach pain.

Even during the course of the Grand Slam, Ons Jabeur displayed her wholesome bond with Aryna Sabalenka. Needless to say, this relatively newer friendship has entertained fans.

Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur’s Dance Left Fans in Awe

After Aryna Sabalenka’s fourth-round win over Emma Navarro, Ons Jabeur joined the former for a post-match celebration. As seen in the embed below, both were dancing to the iconic song Stayin’ Alive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros)

Seeing Sabalenka and Jabeur bond in competitive environment is absolutely heartwarming. It is great that both players can enjoy each other’s success on the tennis court without being jealous of each other.

It also shows Ons Jabeur being someone very likeable because she gets along well with Coco Gauff as well. Jabeur and Sabalenka are expected to feature in a grass court tournament next up, before they play at the Wimbledon Championships 2024.