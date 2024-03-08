Ons Jabeur vs Katie Volynets Prediction and Live Streaming of Indian Wells 2024: Jabeur To Battle Crowd Favorite in Round 2

Ons Jabeur vs Katie Volynets will be one of the second round matches at the Indian Wells 2024. Both the players are in fine form coming into the tournament but Jabeur will start the match as a favorite. The Tunisian tennis star is currently ranked number No.6 in the world and will be an outside favorite for the title.

Meanwhile, Katie Volynets is already in great run of form after upsetting Mirra Andreeva in the first round. However, a win against Jabeur might be a step too far for the American. The SportsRush predicts Ons Jabeur to win the match in three sets.

What is the Volynets vs Jabeur h2h?

The Ons Jabeur vs Katie Volynets clash in the second round of the Indian Wells will be the first ever clash between the duo. The two tennis stars have never faced each other before in professional tennis.

Where to watch Ons Jabeur vs Katie Volynets live?

The Ons Jabeur vs Katie Volynets clash will be played on Friday at 6.00 pm ET at the Indian Wells. The match will be streamed live on Tennis Channel across the United States.

What is the Katie Volynets ranking?

Katie Volynets is currently ranked 131 in the world. The young American tennis star reached her career high ranking of 74 in 2023, however a few injuries have halted the 22-year-old’s progress. A good run at the Indian Wells will help Volynets improve on her current ranking.

Who coaches Katie Volynets?

Katie Volynets is coached by Henner Nehles. The former German tennis player has been working with Volynets for more than 3 years and are achieving great success in 2024.

What is the weather like at Indian Wells on Friday night?

The temperature at the Indian Wells is expected to be around 16 degrees Celsius on Friday night. Also, there is a slight chance of rain but weather is expected to hold up well.

Has Ons Jabeur won Indian Wells?

Ons Jabeur has never won the Indian Wells. However, the Tunisian star reached the last four of the competition in 2021, which is her best run at BNP Paribas.