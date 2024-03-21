“No Problem With Tickets”: Fans React To Gael Monfils Meeting Up With Soccer Legend Ronaldo Nazario at Miami Open 2024

Two worlds collided at the Miami Open 2024 as Gael Monfils met soccer legend Ronaldo Nazario on the sidelines of the ATP 1000 tournament. They seemingly bantered about tickets. Fans on social media were thrilled to see the duo link up.

The official account of the ATP shared a video of Monfils and Ronaldo running into each other at the venue. After a customary hug, they can be heard exchanging pleasantries. While the audio is not clear enough to pick up their exact conversation, Ronaldo seemingly asked Monfils about his next match. The Frenchman told him it was the next night, presumably asking Il Fenomeno to attend.

Ronaldo and Monfils continued their light-hearted conversation, the latter telling the ATP team to arrange tickets for the Brazilian superstar. The 2002 FIFA World Cup winner laughed and said ‘No problem with tickets’. Hence, he could very likely be in the stands when Monfils begins his Miami Open 2024 campaign against Dusan Lajovic.

Gael Monfils could not hold back his appreciation for Ronaldo Nazario after their interaction. Speaking to the official ATP website, he said he looked up to the retired soccer icon as a youngster, also calling him a ‘legend’.

“He’s such a legend. He is someone that when I was young, of course I was looking at him. He is a legend of the sport.”

He also reposted the video of him meeting Ronaldo and expressed his happiness at the tryst.

Monfils enters the Miami Open 2024 on the back of a good run at the Indian Wells 2024 tournament. He reached the fourth round after beating seeded opponents Cameron Norrie and Hubert Hurkacz. He will hope to put up a similarly good performance and also impress Ronaldo.

Fans react as ‘entertainers’ Gael Monfils and Ronaldo Nazario meet at Miami Open 2024

Ronaldo is a bonafide soccer all-time great, playing for top clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, and AC Milan and was one of the most popular athletes globally. Hence, it is no surprise Monfils idolised him growing up in soccer-crazy France.

Fans on the internet were thrilled to see this crossover between two of the biggest sports on the planet. Some even picked up on what Ronaldo Nazario said about having no issues in procuring tickets. Fabio Fognini, Diego Schwartzman, and Kim Clijsters also reacted.

Fans further commented how Monfils and Ronaldo are two of the most entertaining athletes in their respective sports. They were full of praise for the two stars.