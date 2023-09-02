"If She Ever Came...": Coco Gauff Does Not Want To See Beyonce on Screen at Her US Open Match

Sept 1, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Coco Gauff of the USA reacts after a second set miss to Elise Mertens of Belgium on day five of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

After her third-round win over Elise Mertens, Coco Gauff talked about celebrities from different walks of life attending the US Open matches. Many big-ticket celebrities at Flushing Meadows have been captured on the stadium’s big screen. Gauff, however, said that she does not want to see pop star Beyonce on the big screen during her games.

Gauff admitted to being starstruck when American singer Justin Bieber was in the stands. She also acknowledged NBA star Jimmy Butler showing up to a few of her matches. Former president of the USA Barack Obama and wife Michelle were also spotted during Gauff’s first-round fixture.

Coco Gauff would want Beyonce to be shown on the big screen only at the end

Gauff came back from a set down to defeat Mertens and move on to the next round. As the teenager played on the court, many celebrities were seen in the stands. Justin Bieber was in attendance with his wife Hailey Bieber. Other famous names on the day included actors Zac Efron and Katie Holmes, rapper Wale, and Miami Heat superstar Butler making a repeat appearance.

In her post-match press conference, Gauff was asked how it feels to have celebrities in the audience and if she would be starstruck by someone specific. She said it was ‘crazy’ to see these big names in the stands. The World No.6 revealed that she would be overwhelmed if Beyonce ever attended the US Open to see her play. She hoped that the cameras only show the pop star after the match if she ever made an appearance at the Flushing Meadows.

“Yeah, it’s crazy. I’ve come to the Open for years. Being a fan, just looking in the crowd to see who’s coming, looking in the president box, the suites, to see who’s there, now being a player, it’s really crazy. I guess which celebrity I would be starstruck, definitely Beyonce. If she ever came, oh, my goodness, I hope they would not show her on the screen. Maybe at the end (smiling)”

Gauff confessed to feeling a little starstruck upon seeing Justin Bieber, adding that his songs were her favourite when growing up. She appreciated the fact that the singer and his wife attended the match together like a date.

Gauff honored that celebs spend Friday night watching her

In addition to feeling starstruck by Bieber, Gauff also appreciated NBA All-Star Butler’s presence. She was not surprised by his showing up given he had been there for her previous matches as well. The 19-year-old, however, wondered why the basketball star was there for every match of hers despite himself being busy. Gauff said she felt honored that these celebrities chose to spend their Friday night watching her.

“I’m really honored I guess that people spend…Friday night watching me play tennis. “I was definitely starstruck with Justin Bieber. ‘Never Say Never’ was like the first, I think one of my favorite songs when I was a kid. Then ‘Baby, Oh, Baby’. I could go through all his songs. Then Hailey, too, coming. I guess it was a little date night for them, which was really cool. Obviously Jimmy Butler, he’s came to a couple of my matches. I wasn’t as surprised he was there. I still am like, Man, this guy is busy, why is he coming to watch me play? “It’s a really cool experience. Yeah, I’m just happy I guess and really honored.”

Other than these big names, Frances Tiafoe was present to watch Gauff play as well. He animatedly supported his friend and compatriot as she bounced back from one set down. Tiafoe was also clicked with Bieber and Butler in a photo posted by the official Twitter (now X) account of the US Open. Gauff will now face Caroline Wozniacki in the Round of 16 and more celebrities can be expected to make an appearance.