Stefanos Tsitsipas Reveals Favorite Childhood Memory Which Amuses Tennis Community

Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, reacts to losing a point to Jan-Lennard Struff, of Germany, during the Cincinnati Open in Mason on Aug. 14, 2024. Credit: © Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

It seems difficult to keep Stefanos Tsitsipas away from the spotlight. He often trends on social media, whether it’s for his performances on the court or his outspoken nature. Not always for the right reason, though. The Greek star was again in the eye of a storm – this time for disclosing his favorite childhood memory.

Stef put on his nostalgic hat and took a trip down memory lane. In his usual candid manner, the 26-year-old claimed that one of the best things about his childhood was not having to pay bills. While he might have intended it to be a sarcastic statement, the overwhelming reaction from the fans was quite different.

Social media users were quick to point out his career prize money ($32,149,165), suggesting he shouldn’t worry about paying bills.

Yeah, it must be hard to get by pic.twitter.com/960xFqmoVG — FPL Toast (blue tick) (@ToastFpl) November 24, 2024

Cries a millionaire — FC (@samroxy009) November 24, 2024

In case you didnt know pic.twitter.com/TdK1cRfF6k — Federico Dipace (@FedericoDipace) November 24, 2024

Well, some of the comments were indeed sarcastic but, unfortunately, not what ‘The Greek God’ would have wanted.

Really? You thought about not paying bills as a child? Not sure you would even notice them coming out your account either as an adult! — Chris Goldsmith (@TheTennisTalker) November 24, 2024

This will go down as well as the Titanic hitting an iceberg — Anderssen (@666Anderssen) November 24, 2024

At this point, Tsitsipas might as well get used to online trolls and criticism since he is not far away from another new incident. Being the outspoken person he is, Stef is not afraid to speak his mind, even if it gets him into trouble.

Tsitsipas unyielding in the face of backlash

Earlier this month, Tsitsipas extended his support to Andy Roddick, who criticized the Masters 1000s being extended to two weeks. He reacted to a clip of Roddick’s ‘Served’ podcast by labeling it as a “backwards move.” He wrote,

“The two-week Masters 1000s have turned into a drag. The quality has definitely dropped. If the goal was to ease the calendar, extending every 1000 to two weeks is a backwards move. Sometimes, it feels like they’re fixing what wasn’t broken.”

The two-week Masters 1000s have turned into a drag. The quality has definitely dropped. Players aren’t getting the recovery or training time they need, with constant matches and no space for the intense work off the court. It’s ironic that the @atptour committed to this format… https://t.co/DrvgODppzJ — Stefanos Tsitsipas (@steftsitsipas) November 7, 2024



It wasn’t the first time Stef has called out the ATP. Not long ago, he slammed the association for its rigorous schedule before deleting the tweet for reasons best known to him.

Stef and his girlfriend Paula Badosa have also grabbed the headlines for the wrong reasons. A workout video of the couple holding their hands during stretches did not receive the feedback they would have hoped for. Some users found it to be a bit too cringe for their liking.

To be fair to Tsitsipas, he hasn’t changed his way of living because of the backlash. He continues to voice his opinion on social media often and doesn’t seem to be bothered by its repercussions. Why should he? After all, Stef has every right to express himself!