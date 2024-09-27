Paula Badosa Endorses Official Mental Performance App of Novak Djokovic’s PTPA

Novak Djokovic’s Professional Tennis Player Association is gaining pace and support from players across the sport. After PTPA announced its partnership with Apeak Tennis as its official mental performance app, Spanish player Paula Badosa talked about the app’s potential positive impact on players.

Following the announcement on its Instagram account, the association informed that this step is taken as part of its efforts to ensure the well-being of players and provide them with ‘free, on-demand mental performance training.’

The group then took to Twitter to share a video of Paula, who is a user of the app, discussing its positive influence.

The Spaniard started by explaining how the app helps in building confidence, which has a big impact on the game. She added that the app gives constant reminders to work on their confidence, which is extremely helpful since it is something ‘very easy to lose.’

“The Apeak app helps you a lot, like with the daily reminders and everything to work on it, even if it’s like ten minutes daily a day for me. It’s very important to keep that progress because as I say, it’s very easy to lose it, you know? So, for me, the confidence, it’s one of the crucial parts in our sport,” said Badosa.

“When you’re confident, things work differently.”@paulabadosa shares how leveraging @ApeakTennis has supported her training and mental well-being. pic.twitter.com/3q2ZQpupsY — Professional Tennis Players Association (@ptpaplayers) September 26, 2024

Badosa appreciates several aspects of the app. The Spaniard appreciates how it motivates you by displaying comments or statements from other athletes. Speaking about the benefits of the app, she mentioned that not everyone can afford to consult a psychologist, and therefore may use the app for guidance.

“This app already has everything you can work on. You have, as I say, daily stuff, daily routines that can make you start building a habit through that. And I think this app is amazing for that,” said the Spaniard.

Paul Badosa is a well-known name in the tennis community and her reputation has led to numerous brand associations. Apart from signing with Iberdrola as an ambassador for equality in sports, she also has endorsements with sports corporations like Nike and Wilson.