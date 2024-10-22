“This Needs to STOP!”: Paula Badosa Slams X Troll Over Being Reminded of China Controversy

Sep 1, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Paula Badosa (ESP) celebrates after her match against Yafan Wang (CHN) (not pictured) in a women’s singles match on day seven of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Paula Badosa recently found herself under scrutiny for her contentious post following the China Open’s conclusion. Despite her apology, it appears that the fans are still holding onto the issue as they continue to troll her. Unable to remain silent any longer, the Spanish player responded firmly to trolls.

Earlier this month, Badosa’s trainer Pol Toledo posted a now-deleted image on social media, featuring the Spaniard with chopsticks held to her eyelids. This infuriated fans who perceived it as a racist act. They felt that Badosa was trying to mock Asian people. The image was quickly removed, and a clarification was also provided.

Toledo recently shared another post about Badosa following the conclusion of their 2024 season. The coach praised the Spanish player for her dedication and achievements this year while also expressing gratitude to other team members for their support.

Badosa reacted to the post with a touch of sarcasm, referencing the earlier incident. Sharing Toledo’s post on her Instagram stories, Badosa jokingly wrote, “Thank you for not posting a picture that gets me in trouble this time.”

This did not sit well with netizens, who took to Twitter to condemn her for treating a serious issue like a racist allegation so lightly.

But this time, Badosa was having none of it. She returned it to the trolls, challenging their ability and authority to judge her. In a series of tweets, the Spaniard clarified that she is a humorous person and tried to turn the situation into a lighthearted one.

She claimed that the issue was resolved long ago when she apologized. When her fans in China realized that people might be “wrong” and were prepared to rectify it in the future, they even treated her with kindness. Additionally, Badosa advised the trolls to move on since it becomes tiring to constantly see hate pouring in.

“I still don’t understand what is your point. You can constantly offend and bully people on social media and that’s okay? This needs to STOP,” the Spaniard concluded her tweet.

Bye. — Paula Badosa (@paulabadosa) October 22, 2024

This isn’t new for Badosa, who has 160.7k Twitter followers and 1.1 million Instagram followers. She keeps her fans engaged by regularly sharing details about her personal and professional life. And some of them have landed her in trouble.

Badosa vs Social Media

Badosa and her partner, tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas, frequently share photos and videos of them on different social platforms. However, a particular video of the couple during their gym session attracted negative attention after being shared by Tennis TV on Twitter.

In the video, the couple can be seen engaging in conversation while holding hands and stretching their legs. The social media users didn’t like this, though, and some thought it was too “cringe.”

She hadn’t responded to those comments before, so this marks the first time she has openly condemned them. Rather than her action gaining her support, it only appears to hurt her reputation because some fans are accusing her of using the “victim card.”

Celebrities frequently avoid engaging in disputes with online fans, and Badosa’s incident demonstrates why it is better not to respond. Only time will tell if she can regain her positive image following the latest incident.