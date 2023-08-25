Pete Sampras Net Worth Crosses Staggering $150,000,000 Mark; Here’s How the American Legend Stays Rich

Pete Sampras created a legacy of his own in tennis history with a total of 64 career titles, out of which 14 were Grand Slams alone, a record which was then broken first by Roger Federer. It is estimated that from those Majors itself, Sampras earned $43 million, which is a big sum at the time. Out of 14, he won 12 Grand Slams in the 1990s, making him the undisputed World No.1 men’s tennis player in that decade as well as the richest. 1997 was Sampras’ year as he won $5.7 million in prize money earnings, which was something unheard of back then.

Even after playing his last professional tennis match in 2022, Sampras managed to keep multiplying his wealth through different streams. According to multiple reports, the Pete Sampras net worth figure is anywhere between $150-160 million. This has ensured that his post-retirement life has been good.

Pete Sampras net worth details: American legend cleverly invests in real estate

Pete Sampras is perhaps an embodiment of the American dream, being an inspiration to his countrymen and others around the world for not just being a tennis champion but also the face of the game courtesy his demeanor and ability to take care of himself and his family. He made this possible with firstly securing brand endorsement deals with reputed companies such as Nike, Pizza Hut, Wilson, Dannon and Sergio Tacchini. If those are totaled and guest appearances are also taken into consideration, then according to South China Morning Post, it should come up to approximately $100 million.

But while Pete Sampras loved a quick service game which proved his worth as a player on court, he loves to play the real estate game for his net worth off the court. Alongside his wife Bridgette Wilson, the tennis superstar purchased a house in the posh Beverly Hills area in the city of Los Angeles worth a whopping $8.9 million back in 2001. Seven years later, they sold off the massive, 10000 square feet property at nearly double the price, i.e. $17 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Sampras and Wilson made another real estate profit in 2017 as they successful sold off their Brentwood house for $7.25 million. When they purchased it in 2009, it was worth $5.6 million. They also possessed a 16,000 square feet property in Thousand Oaks , California for six years and that got sold off for an incredible $25 million in March 2023. Notably, Pete Sampras’ brother, Gus also needs to be credited for making him richer than his tennis days as he has managed his business interests since years. As per CA Knowledge, Pete Sampras earns $12 million in annual income on average.

Sampras vs Agassi rivalry

It would be perhaps fair to say that American tennis fans of this generation have not seen the heights of men’s tennis in their country after the retirements of Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi in the early 2000s. The Pete Sampras vs Andre Agassi rivalry is one of the greatest ever seen in the game.

Sampras was widely considered as the best player in the world, while Agassi’s flair and charisma on and off the court made him the most popular face of the game globally according to many pundits and enthusiasts alike. Pete Sampras led their head-to-head, 20-14 in terms of number of matches played.