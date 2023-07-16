Will Novak Djokovic Break MASSIVE 26-Year-Old Pete Sampras Wimbledon Record?

Novak Djokovic is second when it comes to winning the most men’s singles Wimbledon titles in the Open Era. Roger Federer is at the top with 8 wins, while Djokovic is tied with the legendary Pete Sampras with 7 titles at the All England Club. Djokovic has a glorious opportunity to level with Federer on Sunday night, which could put a huge question mark on the Swiss maestro’s ‘King of Grass’ moniker.

Advertisement

Records are something Djokovic may not be obsessed with as much at this stage of his career. Yet there are many he could break in the Wimbledon 2023 final, should he win. One of them is also related to Pete Sampras, who is largely considered to be the trailblazer in being consistent on grass courts. Sampras delighted crowds with his serve and volley style of play, which put most of his opponents in strife.

Novak Djokovic’s serve proves to be his biggest weapon at Wimbledon 2023

Novak Djokovic is renowned to be amongst the greatest returners and retrievers the game has ever seen, much like his former coach and 7-time Grand Slam champion, Andre Agassi. However, it seems that in Wimbledon 2023 and his last few tournaments, Djokovic has managed to hold his service games successfully. So much so that recently, fans on social media compared Djokovic to Sampras when it comes to having the best first serve in tennis history.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SharkoTennis/status/1680195799039328258?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/nicklester/status/1680190156102410242?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Remarkably, Djokovic has only been broken thrice at this year’s Wimbledon, which is the lowest in any Grand Slam of his career so far. In his 2021 winning campaign, he was on a roll as well, being broken just 7 times in the competition, as he beat Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in the final. None of Djokovic’s rivals in the past have been able to be this outstanding with their service game in any Grand Slam, which perhaps is a reflection of the competitiveness in these marquee tournaments.

However, Djokovic has been more or less commanding and should his service game not be broken at all in the final, he is all set to become only the second Wimbledon champion of all-time after American legend Pete Sampras to be broken just thrice in one edition. Sampras was broken thrice in 1994 and remarkably just twice in his 1997 win.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon final: When to watch and important stats

It is more likely that Sampras remains the only player with that incredible record by the end of Sunday’s final since Carlos Alcaraz himself has a winning percentage of 95 when it comes to holding service games. On the other hand, he broke someone like Daniil Medvedev’s booming service games, thrice in just the third set en route to winning the semi-final on Friday. The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon final will begin on Sunday, July 16 at 9 AM EST on Centre Court at SW19, London.