“Preparing His Victory Dance” – Social Media Goes Into Tizzy After Novak Djokovic Shows Off Dance Moves Ahead of the 2024 Australian Open

Jan 29, 2023; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with the trophy after his victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the men’s final on day fourteen of the 2023 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of the upcoming 2024 season, Novak Djokovic showed off his dance skills in a TikTok posted by Asics, his footwear sponsors. The video showed the Serb busting out the moves on the court in his new kit for the Australian Open. Fans on social media reacted and enjoyed his moves.

With an incredible 2023 behind him, Djokovic has set his sights on having an even better 2024. He expressed his wish to win all four Grand Slams and also bag the Olympic Gold to complete the Golden Slam. His charge will start with the Australian Open. His new outfit for the tournament was revealed by Lacoste recently. Asics posted a video of him dancing while donning his new apparel.

The video quickly spread like wildfire on the internet and fans reacted in various ways. They praised Djokovic’s moves as one fan said he was preparing his victory dance.

Few fans appreciated the way Djokovic is enjoying himself.

A section of users joked about his dance, saying he will pull out trendy TikTok moves after winning the AO.

However, some decided Djokovic’s dance was not good and trolled him.

Novak Djokovic recreated viral TikTok dance with young players during off-season break

Novak Djokovic chose to spend his off-season in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. He is training their and following his own fitness routines, opting not to participate in many exhibition events. He was not involved with the 2023 World Tennis League even as stars like Daniil Medvedev and Iga Swiatek played the off-season exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi. Instead, he preferred to play volleyball with his team and friends less than a hundred miles away in Dubai. The World No.1 will play his only off-season match against Carlos Alcaraz in Saudi Arabia at the Riyadh Season Cup on December 27.

During his sojourn in Dubai, Djokovic trained at the Rackets Academy. A video of him learning trending TikTok dances from the children at the academy went viral. Fans gushed over the Serb attempting to copy their moves and eagerly awaited the final outcome.

A few days ago, they got their wish. Rackets Academy, in collaboration with one of their youth players, shared a video on Instagram of Djokovic executing a popular TikTok move. While he was far from perfect, he won hearts as the children were overjoyed to have a legend of the sport dancing with them.