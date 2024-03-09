Sebastian Baez vs Fabio Fognini Prediction, Weather and Indian Wells 2024 Live Streaming: Baez Aims For Another Big Career Scalp

It is Sebastian Baez vs Fabio Fognini in the second round of the Indian Wells 2024. The two tennis stars are set to collide in front of a packed crowd. Sebastian Baez is the 19th seed and was given a bye in the first round. The Argentine star is in great form after winning back-to-back ATP titles in last two weeks. Baez followed up on his Rio de Janeiro triumph with a win at the Chile Open 2024.

Meanwhile, his opponent, Fabio Fognini defeated Zapata Miralles in the first round after coming back from a set down, to set up a Sebastian Baez vs Fabio Fognini clash in the second round. The in-form Argentine will start as the favorite against his Italian rival. The SportsRush’s Baez vs Fognini prediction is for Baez to win the match in three sets.

What is the Sebastian Baez vs Fabio Fognini head-to-head?

The Sebastian Baez and Fabio Fognini match at the Indian Wells will be the second encounter between the duo. Baez won the only encounter between the duo and leads the head-to-head 1-0. The duo last played against each other in Bastad in 2022.

Where to watch Sebastian Baez vs Fabio Fognini live?

The Sebastian Baez vs Fabio Fognini match will be played on Saturday, March 9 at 4.40 pm ET estimated. The match will be streamed live on Tennis Channel across the US. Also, the match will be live on Tennis TV all over the world.

How much prize money has Fabio Fognini won?

Fabio Fognini has not only been the best Italian player of the last decade but also a tennis star over the years. Fognini has won $18,136,381 in prize money so far in his career. Now 36, the Italian will aim to add more money to his kitty before retirement.

What is Fabio Fognini’s ranking?

Fabio Fognini is ranked 108th in the world. However, the Italian reached his career best ranking of No.9 in 2019. The Italian has also won 9 ATP titles over the course of his career.

How many ATP titles has Sebastian Baez won?

Sebastian Baez is currently enjoying his best form in tennis. The Argentine star is currently ranked No.19 in the world which is his career high. So far, Baez has won $3,335,892 USD in prize money throughout his career.