World Tennis League 2023: Why Did Novak Djokovic Not Participate in Tournament Despite Being Spotted in Dubai?

The World Tennis League 2023, the premier off-season exhibition tournament, is currently underway in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. A host of superstar players feature, but there are also some glaring absences. Novak Djokovic is not a part of the event despite being in the same country as he prioritises physical rest and time away from tennis.

The second edition of the World Tennis League 2023 began on December 21 and will run through December 24. Daniil Medvedev is the biggest name on the men’s side, followed by Andrey Rublev and Taylor Fritz. WTA World No.1 Iga Swiatek is also in the mix, joined by other WTA stars like Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina. All 16 players were divided into four teams for a round-robin phase, with the top two advancing to the final.

Despite the immense star power present, Djokovic remained absent. However, the Serb was not far away. A video of him playing volleyball in Dubai with his team and friends emerged online. With an intense 2024 season coming up, Djokovic seemingly opted for some more time away from the court and chose to stay fit with other sports. A casual game of volleyball with close ones is a great way to relax and get some exercise done. Fans expressed happiness at seeing the World No.1 have a good time.

At 36, Djokovic was extremely selective about his participation in tournaments. He opted to skip a chunk of big events in 2023 so he could adequately rest and be in optimal shape for the Grand Slams. This allowed him to have one of the best seasons of his career. Hence, it is understandable why he chose not to feature in the World Tennis League despite being in the same country.

Djokovic chose to train by himself and retain control over his schedule. Additionally, he has an exhibition game with Carlos Alcaraz coming up. The two best men’s tennis players in the world will square off at the Riyadh Seasons Cup on December 27 in Saudi Arabia. That could also explain the Spaniard’s absence in Abu Dhabi. Neither of them would want to jeopardise their 2024 season by playing too many exhibition matches consecutively.

World Tennis League 2023: Teams and remaining matches

Despite Novak Djokovic’s absence, the World Tennis League 2023 is not short of star names. It also marked the return of Paula Badosa to the court. The Spaniard last featured in Wimbledon, where she retired midway through her second-round clash. She was to compete in mixed doubles with boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas but her injury cut short their dream.

However, the World Tennis League 2023 gave her a platform to partner up with the Greek. The couple, labelled ‘Tsitsidosa’ by fans, defeated Sofia Kenin and Daniil Medvedev in their first clash of the tournament. This took the internet by storm as fans gushed and hoped to see more of them in mixed doubles.

After two games each for every team, Badosa’s team Kites leads the table. Along with Tsitsipas, she is joined by best friend Aryna Sabalenka, and Grigor Dimitrov. Taylor Fritz’s Falcons are second with Leylah Fernandez, Sumit Nagal, and Elena Fernandez rounding up the team. The last day of the group stage will see the Falcons take on the Eagles, comprising of Kenin and the Russian trio of Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, and Mirra Andreeva. It is followed by a clash between the Kites and the wooden spooners, the Hawks. The bottom-placed team consists of Iga Swiatek, Hubert Hurkacz, Casper Ruud, and Caroline Garcia.

The first tie is scheduled for 3 p.m. local time (6 a.m. ET) and the second for 6 p.m. local time (9 a.m. ET) on December 23. The final will take place on December 24 at 6 p.m. local time (9 a.m. ET).