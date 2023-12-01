Rafael Nadal Aims to Emulate Roger Federer and Trump Novak Djokovic on Tennis Comeback at Brisbane International 2024

Rafael Nadal sent the tennis world into a tizzy after announcing his long-awaited comeback to tennis. In a video posted to his social media handles, he declared he would play in the 2024 Brisbane International, a build-up tournament to the Australian Open. He could go one step ahead of Novak Djokovic and match Roger Federer with just one good campaign Down Under.

Advertisement

Not having played since the 2023 Australian Open, Nadal will finally be back in action. Ironically, the tournament itself is coming back after four years, the last being held in 2019. This will be the Spaniard’s first appearance in this competition.

In its short history of 10 editions, the ATP 250 Brisbane International has seen nine champions. Andy Murray is the only player to have won it twice, in 2012 and 2013. Nadal’s great rival Federer lifted in 2015, while Djokovic has never even participated in the event after the inaugural year.

Advertisement

The first Brisbane International was held in 2009 and Radek Stepanek lifted the title. Djokovic exited in the first round, falling to Ernests Gulbis in straight sets, and never returned. Despite rarely playing the build-up tournaments, he remains the most successful player at the Australian Open.

Murray featured in 2012, 2013, and 2019, winning the first two times. He never crossed paths with Federer, who played from 2014-2016. The Swiss beat two Australian wildcards and then Grigor Dimitrov and Milos Raonic to lift the trophy in 2015. He improved upon his runner-up finish from 2014, where local lad Lleyton Hewitt beat him for the title. The 2016 final saw a rematch of the 2015 clash, but Raonic avenged his defeat as Federer finished second.

Nadal may be coming back from a long lay-off, but his pedigree can never be questioned. He is capable of hitting the ground running and if he does, he could eclipse Djokovic and match Federer’s performance in Brisbane.

Rafael Nadal faces tough competition upon comeback

The Brisbane International is an ATP 250 and WTA 500 tournament. The main draw gets underway on December 31, 2023, and the finals will be held on January 7, 2024. Nadal’s return will mean all of the world’s eyes will be on this event.

Also marking their presence will be Holger Rune and previous champions Grigor Dimitrov and Andy Murray. Alongside them, the rising American star, Ben Shelton has also confirmed his participation in the precursor to the Australian Open. Nadal is not the only big name making a comeback with the Brisbane International. Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka will also be returning to the court after her maternity break.

Advertisement

Two-time champion Murray will push for a third title. 2017 winner Dimitrov, meanwhile, has regained his touch and looks to be in good form. Young guns Rune and Shelton will pose a strong challenge to the veterans.

Rafael Nadal will not have it easy. More players will be announced in the coming days, including a few serious contenders. He will likely not be thinking about winning the title, but rather ease his body into playing elite tennis. He would prefer to treat this as a warm-up tournament before the main event. While he may not go deep, fans will thrilled to see the legend back on court.