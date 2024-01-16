Just a Day After the Andre Agassi Brooke Shields Wedding the Hollywood Actress Regretted Her Decision Before He Went on to Marry Steffi Graf

Apr 30, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Brooke Shields arrives at the White House Correspondents Association annual dinner at the Washington Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY and Apr 2, 2023; Hollywood, FL, USA; Andre Agassi returns a shot against John McEnroe (not pictured) during a singles match at the Pickleball Slam at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Andre Agassi and Brooke Shields were married for two years before the couple decided to go their separate ways. This was one of the high profile marriages at the time, as Agassi was America’s tennis superstar while Brooke was working in Hollywood. However, their marriage drifted apart in a short time and Brooke later admitted that their marriage was a mistake.

The couple first met in 1993 and bonded over their similar childhood. Both the stars rose to fame at a young age and shared a similar life path. The couple got married in 1997, however, their marriage only lasted for 2 years. The duo announced their divorce in 1999 through mutual consent.

Brooke Shields shared the details of her marriage in her memoir ‘There Was a Little Girl”. The Hollywood actress admitted that she instantly knew their marriage was a mistake. Shields admitted that both of them had a busy schedule and they were drifting apart. The couple barely met during their time together.

“It hit me all of a sudden- I knew I had made a mistake. For the next two years we saw very little of each other. I was working on my show, ‘Suddenly Susan,’ and he was playing at various tournaments. He alienated me when he lost and was on to the next tournament after he won. We were drifting apart.”

After his divorce with Shields, Andre Agassi married women’s tennis star Steffi Graff. The American has been happily married to her for more than two decades and even has two children with her. Recently, Agassi went viral for posting a picture on his Instagram, kissing the poster of his wife, Steffi Graff.

Andre Agassi enjoying his time at the Australian Open 2024

Andre Agassi is currently invited for the start of the Australian Open. The former world number 1 has been spending time in Melbourne, and entertaining the fans with his presence. Agassi was invited for the trophy ceremony where he visited the Rod Laver Arena. The American superstar uploaded the picture while kissing him wife’s picture on the wall of champions.

Agassi was even present to watch Novak Djokovic compete in his first round match. The Serbian talked about Agassi during his post match interview and enjoyed some friendly banter with him. Agassi even shared some words of wisdom with Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz during a practice session. Although Agassi is not competing anymore, he is still thrilling tennis fans with his presence at the Australian Open.