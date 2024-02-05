Rafael Nadal Labelled ‘Hypocrite’ by Tennis Fans, 2017 ‘Money Can’t Buy Happiness’ Interview Goes Viral

Rafael Nadal’s much-anticipated return in 2024 was cut short due to an injury at the Brisbane International tennis tournament. The Spaniard was all set to play the Australian Open, however, had to withdraw due to a minor muscle tear. Instead, Rafael Nadal spent his time away from tennis, in Saudi Arabia signing a multi-million dollar deal. Because of this, recently fans dug out an old interview of Rafael Nadal in which he said that money can’t buy happiness.

Rafael Nadal signed a deal as the ambassador for the Saudi Tennis Federation. The Spanish superstar visited Riyadh and spent a day at the tennis clinic. As per the agreement, the 37-year-old will now spend some of his time in helping the Saudi Arabian tennis to grow and promote it worldwide. The former world number 1 has also set up a Rafa Nadal Academy in Saudi Arabia. However, Nadal’s decision to join hand with the Saudi establishment has divided opinions.

Saudi Arabia is known for it’s poor human rights record and have been accused of sports washing. On the other hand, Nadal is known to be someone who believes in not running behind money as per his loyal legion of supporters worldwide.

In his quote from 2017, Nadal claimed that he would be richer if he decided to leave Spain, but he loves the country too much. The proud Spaniard has mentioned on various occasions that money is not a driving factor for him anymore and he is happy with his career. However, the fans feel that the 37-year-old has contradicted himself with this statement and might well be a hypocrite for taking a lucrative Saudi Arabia deal, much like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in soccer.

Rafael Nadal set to return to competitive action in Doha

Rafael Nadal is set to comeback on tour at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open. The tournament held in Doha will be Nadal’s comeback after a minor injury in Brisbane. Despite his Saudi Arabia decision, the Nadal injury update has delighted his fans.

This will be the first time Nadal will play at Doha since 2016. The Spaniard last won the tournament in 2014 and will look to win his first trophy in more than a year. According to Nadal’s coach, Carlos Moya, the Spaniard has adjusted his schedule to suit his body. Nadal is set to play in the ‘Sunshine Double’ in America after his trip to Doha. Later, Nadal will start the preparation for Roland Garros on clay.