“Rafael Nadal Couldn’t Walk to Board the Plane”: Casper Ruud Recalls How Spaniard Felt After Their 2022 French Open Final

June 5, 2022; Paris, France; Rafael Nadal (ESP) (L) and Casper Ruud (NOR) at the trophy presentation after the men’s singles final on day 15 of the French Open at Stade Roland-Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

The French Open 2022 finals will be remembered as one of the most lopsided high-stakes contests in recent memory. Despite grappling with injuries, Rafael Nadal showcased his experience and dominance, destroying Casper Ruud with a commanding 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 victory.

Winning just six games in a Grand Slam final is already disappointing. But the loss is even more humiliating for Ruud knowing that Nadal’s injury was so severe that he required crutches to walk the very next day.

“I met him the day after at the airport, it’s like he couldn’t walk to board the plane, it was pretty crazy,” Ruud told the hosts of the Nothing Major Podcast.

Heading into the French Open 2022 final, the Norwegian felt confident about his title chances. Nadal’s earlier clay season struggles, including exits in the Madrid Open quarterfinals and the Rome Open third round, left Ruud with high hopes. However, things didn’t go as planned.

Sam Querrey believed that the loss would’ve stung Ruud even more after seeing his opponent unable to walk properly.

“If I lost to a guy in a final that I saw him on crutches the next day, I just would put my head down,” Querrey said.

However, John Isner and Steve Johnson corrected their co-host by highlighting the Spaniard’s never-say-die attitude on the tennis court.

“No, no, you got to go the other way, Sam. He’s willing to die out there to have to beat me,” Johnson said before Isner added, “It’s why he’s the greatest competitor in the history of sport.”

Did you have the belief that you could beat Rafa?@CasperRuud98: “Yes but only because he was on foot!” #RafaNadal | @RafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/lczc84QL0c — Nothing Major Podcast (@NothingMajorPod) November 25, 2024

Nadal’s extraordinary determination, such as in this instance, has been a source of inspiration to all who watch him compete. Regardless of the challenges he faces, the Mallorca native refuses to let his opponent walk away with a win.

‘Nadal is the greatest competitor we’ve ever seen in sports’

Rafael Nadal’s incredible career, despite the odds, is a testament to his unmatched competitiveness. Facing the challenges of Mueller-Weiss syndrome and many injuries, his determination and mental strength have helped him achieve remarkable success.

His never-say-die attitude has drawn praise from countless pundits, including Patrick McEnroe, who recently lauded Nadal’s competitive spirit as one of the greatest the sport has ever seen.

“Not only is he arguably the greatest competitor we’ve ever seen in tennis, maybe in sports in general, you gotta put him up there,” McEnroe said.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner’s competitiveness not only leaves his opponents in awe but also serves as an intimidating presence on the court – a trait that makes many players dread facing him.