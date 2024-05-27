Rafael Nadal Delights Fans With Emotional Statement Despite Surrendering to Alexander Zverev in First Round of French Open

We may have witnessed Rafael Nadal play at the French Open for the final time in his career. A 3-6, 6-7, 3-6 loss against Alexander Zverev results in the Spaniard being eliminated from the Grand Slam. While Rafa gave hints towards a potential retirement, he also delighted fans with the idea of him stepping foot on the Court Philippe-Chatrier in the next few weeks.

While it may be the last time that Rafael Nadal participated in Roland Garros, he expressed his desire to set foot on the Court Philippe-Chatrier during the upcoming Olympics. Stating that his next main goal was to represent Spain in the Paris Games 2024, Nadal said:

“I need to prepare myself and clear my ideas about a calendar. My main goal is to prepare for the Olympics and to prepare well to be healthy here. If I feel myself competitive and fit to enjoy, I will continue for a while because I’m having fun. I have to see if my level is growing, let’s see if I’m able to keep going.”

Rafael Nadal will most likely be given the special qualification by the Olympic Games to the former Grand Slam and Olympic champions. However, there could be a huge possibility that the Raging Bull doesn’t only participate in one, but two events during the prestigious sporting gala later in July.

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz Aim to Pair Up for Doubles Event in the Olympics 2024

While the possibility of Rafael Nadal participating in the French Open 2024 is exciting, tennis fans are even more hyped after also learning about the potential team-up with Carlos Alcaraz.

A month ago, Rafa spoke about his participation in the Olympics, particularly in the men’s doubles event. Responding to this, the former World No.1 shed light on the idea of a playing double alongside his younger compatriot.

“Carlos doesn’t have to ask me anything. All things being well, we’ll play,” Nadal said. “It’s also hugely exciting for me. If I’m not mistaken, I’ve heard it is for him too. “So it would be great to play the odd tournament before the Olympics to prepare ourselves and to get some rapport on court,” Rafa said, per Sky Sports.

The thought of sharing the court with his role model excited Alcaraz as well.

“If everything goes to plan, like I have already said, we will play the doubles together at the Olympics,” Alcaraz said in a media interaction earlier this year.

While the duo won’t be regarded as the favorites to win the event, they will surely have the undivided attention of the entire tennis world when they take on the court.