Rafael Nadal Impresses Fans in Doubles Avatar Ahead of Olympics 2024: WATCH

As the excitement builds for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Rafael Nadal has been captivating fans while preparing for the Swedish Open. A recent Instagram post has gone viral in which the Spaniard was seen in good touch during his recent doubles match with Casper Ruud.

In the video, Nadal was seen executing powerful serves, precise volleys, and strategic plays that highlight his adaptability and prowess on the court. The 24-time Grand Slam champion’s form has excited fans ahead of the Olympic Games.

Nadal’s doubles performance is particularly significant, given his plans to team up with fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz at the marquee event in Paris. Their collaboration has already generated a buzz, with fans eagerly awaiting their on-court chemistry and potential to secure a medal for Spain.

Some fans believe that Alcaraz is not Nadal’s junior version, but Ruud is. Ruud is a clay court specialist and in fact, is a product of the Rafa Nadal Academy as well.

So there are a lot of takers for the Nadal-Ruud pair as well in doubles. Interestingly, if Nadal believes that his days as a singles player is numbered, he could prolong his impressive career by carving out a niche for himself as a doubles player.

Despite Alcaraz’s Rise, Tennis Still Needs a Fit Nadal

As Nadal approaches the final phase of his career, there’s growing speculation that he might focus more on doubles to extend his time on the court. Doubles tennis demands different physical exertion, potentially allowing Nadal to play competitively while managing his fitness.

Nadal’s career is filled with remarkable achievements, including 22 Grand Slam titles, multiple Olympic medals, and numerous ATP Tour victories. Transitioning to doubles could add another chapter to his illustrious career.

And men’s tennis is at an interesting place at the moment. While Alcaraz is going from strength to strength after winning his 4th Grand Slam title just 2 months after turning 21, his only potential challenger amongst players his age group is Jannik Sinner.

Sinner may be World No.1 at the moment, but he has just 1 Grand Slam to his name. Alcaraz’s opponent in the Wimbledon final and Nadal’s long-time archrival, Novak Djokovic seems to be at a sensitive point of his career.

So Nadal’s presence on the Tour is still very important not only for himself but players around him to grow and learn from. For marketers, broadcasters and administrators, he remains the biggest draw till date.

If Nadal manages to pair up with Alcaraz at the Olympics, one can expect viewership records to be shattered and it could make tennis popular in those markets which haven’t warmed up to the sport yet. So the Spanish veteran playing doubles is something to look forward to, all the more now.