Rafael Nadal’s Long-Time Business Partner Shows Off His Prized Possessions For Paying Tribute to Spaniard

Rafael Nadal has had a profound impact on not just his supporters, pundits and opponents but also his own people. One of them is Carlos Costa of IMG fame, who started as Nadal’s agent and eventually became his business partner. Costa has been associated with Nadal since he was 16 when he didn’t even properly make it on the ATP Tour.

On social media, Costa went viral with his post for which he took a lot of effort and love to showcase it to the world. The post included a caption in which he expressed gratitude for getting to work with Nadal for 22 years in the ‘world’s best tournaments’.

The picture had all of Costa’s ID cards till date, which are required to be worn by each member of a particular player’s box as well as their representatives.

Carlos Costa, Nadal’s agent: “22 years around the world enjoying a great Rafael Nadal in the world’s best tournaments.” pic.twitter.com/jRYRHvAf2U — Luigi Gatto (@gigicat7_) November 22, 2024

Those cards are arguably Costa’s most prized possessions. Costa has played a vital role in the 22-time Grand Slam champion’s material success but is more proud of Nadal, the person.

Nadal’s values throughout his career have not changed, as he is someone who doesn’t like change within his setup and values loyalty. Apart from relieving uncle Toni Nadal in 2017 from his coaching duties, his core team has remained pretty much the same, and this included Costa.

It is this continuity that helped Nadal to earn more than just prize money at the peak of his playing career. Costa is the man who is the key to the former World No.1 still having sponsors like Kia Motors, Nike and Babolat, who have backed him since the start.

Eventually, Costa made him diversify from prize money and endorsements into businesses and other investments so much that his net worth is reportedly said to be beyond $320 million today.

After his retirement, Nadal will be continuing with Costa since they co-own Hi7tory, an athlete and event management company that is responsible for growing and funding Rafa Nadal Academy branches across the world. Costa also plays a vital role in ensuring that the Rafa Nadal Foundation is taken care of.

Little did Costa know that he would go on to become a successful businessperson after failing to reach his potential as a professional tennis player.

When Costa tried to put Spanish tennis on the world map before Nadal

A six-time ATP title winner in singles, Carlos Costa played professional tennis for 11 years. In doubles too, he has won 5 titles.

His prize money earnings in his tennis career came up to $3,134,189. But his most famous win was at the Stockholm Open in 1993 when he defeated the eventual 14-time Grand Slam champion, Pete Sampras on clay. Costa won that match 7-6 (7-1), 2-6, 6-1, and was a major deal in the tennis world. The surface was an indoor carpet surface, and it suited Costa.

Costa never won a Grand Slam title but nevertheless contributed a lot to Nadal winning 22 of them. While the Spanish legend might not publicly credit him often, he is the first person to admit that Costa’s influence behind the scenes worked wonders for him.

Nadal and Costa’s equation shows that money is important but must never supersede relations and the game. This is something that aspiring young players must look to emulate.