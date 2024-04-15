Rafael Nadal Makes Never-Seen-Before Tactical Change in His Game to Accelerate Recovery Ahead of Barcelona Open: WATCH

May 29, 2014; Paris, Paris, France; Rafael Nadal (ESP) in action during his match against Dominic Thiem (AUT) on day five at the 2014 French Open at Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Nadal has been working hard to make a successful comeback in tennis this year. He has made a major change in his game to boost his chances of winning on the court. Nadal, while serving, has begun to use more of his arm while giving rest to his abdominal area. A video posted on X showed his latest serve tactic.

Advertisement

Nadal’s recovery has improved in the past few weeks. He was seen hitting forehands and rallying on the courts during practice sessions at Monte Carlo and Indian Wells. The Spaniard was trying not to move much in the court but now he has been practicing the serve regularly.

Advertisement

It has been three months since Nadal has played a match on the tour. The rest has put him in good shape and is expected to put up a better performance as compared to the Netflix Slam. The 37-year-old had lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the exhibition match in March 2024.

A few days earlier, Nadal had reportedly beaten Andrey Rublev 6-1 during a practice session. A video of the pair rallying on the court was seen as the former World No.1 covered the court with ease. Nadal’s forehand and backhand strokes looked powerful against Rublev. Now he will try generating more speed on his new serve.

Rafael Nadal potential road to the finals at Barcelona Open

Nadal will be featuring in the main draw of the Barcelona Open for the 17th time in his career. He would start his campaign against Flavio Cobolli of Italy and a victory would make the 12-time champion most likely take on feisty Australian, Alex de Minaur in the second round.

Nadal had won their first three meetings on the tour but the Australian won their fourth meeting at the United Cup last season. De Minaur’s speed on the court has always troubled his opponents and hrcan do the same to Nadal. It could be the pair’s first meeting on clay.

Advertisement

In the semifinals, the 37-year-old could play against Stefanos Tsitsipas. Nadal leads their head-to-head record with seven wins in nine matches. Tsitsipas lost their previous encounter in the final of Barcelona Open 3 years ago. He recorded his first win against Nadal in the semifinals at Madrid in 2019. It is likely to be their fifth meeting on clay.

The 25-year-old is the favorite to win the tournament. Tsitsipas is fresh off winning the Monte Carlo Masters for the third time and can continue the same form at Barcelona. Meanwhile, Nadal is eager to put up a classy performance on the red dirts as he is set to play on the surface for the first time in almost 24 months.